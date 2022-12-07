Offense

Sophie Bormann looks for an open teammate in Massac County’s 68-37 win on Tuesday night against Carbondale. Bormann led the Lady Patriots with 18 points on the night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Massac County Lady Patriots are in the middle of a three day, six team tournament across the river. They took on Carbondale on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting team 68-37 and beat Meridian on Monday night 64-31.

A stifling full court defense made the difference in building the deficit and the win on Tuesday night. They built a quick 8-0 lead thanks to that defense, though the scoring would slow down from there for the home team until the latter portion of the first quarter. They finished off the first eight minutes of play at 26-8.

