The Massac County Lady Patriots are in the middle of a three day, six team tournament across the river. They took on Carbondale on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting team 68-37 and beat Meridian on Monday night 64-31.
A stifling full court defense made the difference in building the deficit and the win on Tuesday night. They built a quick 8-0 lead thanks to that defense, though the scoring would slow down from there for the home team until the latter portion of the first quarter. They finished off the first eight minutes of play at 26-8.
A powerhouse of three Lady Patriots put up double figure points. Sophie Bormann led with 18, Brooklyn Burnett had 17 and Addy Gower added 16. To go along with the scoring, Bormann has a big contributor of that powerful defense as she made it difficult for Carbondale to even get the ball inbound.
The Lady Patriots were able to build the deficit to 44-20 heading into the locker room at the break with a last second play for Elise Coakley on an inbound pass under the basket for a layup at the buzzer.
Carbondale came out of the break ready to get back at it, opening the second half with a full court defense of their own. It took a minute for Massac to get adjusted to the new pressure and get right back to their scoring ways, closing the third quarter 56-36.
Massac County closed out the final quarter of play with 12 points to put the game away 68- 37. The tournament takes a break on Wednesday and will get back at it on Thursday, where the Lady Patriots will take on Vienna at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday nights win bumps Massac’s record to 7-1 on the season.
