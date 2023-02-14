Massac County opened the week by hosting the IHSAA Girls 2A Regional Basketball tournament on Monday night. The night consisted of two games, the first featuring the Lady Patriots and the Vienna Lady Eagles, followed by the Hamilton County Lady Foxes and Carterville Lady Lions.
The Lady Patriots started off the night and the week with a win, defeating the Lady Eagles 67-53. Monday’s contest was the third between Massac and Vienna on the season and the win gave the Lady Patriots the 3-0 sweep on the season.
Massac County senior Sophie Bormann started off the night with the first five points for the Lady Patriots. She would dominate from start to finish, leading her team with 26 points on the night including three buckets from downtown and a 5-for-8 performance from the charity stripe.
The Lady Patriots struggled throughout the night rebounding the ball, giving Vienna multiple second chance opportunities. Their defensive efforts however, were enough to keep the Lady Eagles from running away with the score. Massac was able to maintain the lead, even if just a narrow one-point lead after the first eight minutes.
Vienna was able to secure their first lead of the night at the 1:02 mark of the second quarter, but quick work from the Lady Patriot’s Elise Coakley gave the home team the lead back. She was fouled on her way up for a layup, her free throw would miss the mark but Brooklyn Burnett would put it back up to close out the half up 28-25.
The third quarter was where the Lady Patriots were able to pull away with the lead. They outscored the Lady Eagles 20-15 in the third frame for a 48-40 lead. And, while the rebounding issue continued to be a problem, Massac County was successful at making their way to the charity stripe. They were up to score 19 points from the free throw line, the majority coming in the second half of play.
That eight-point lead heading into the final frame would shrink to just five before Massac would go on an 8-0 run to jump to 58-25. This gave the Lady Patriots the cushion needed to run away with the lead. Finishing it out, Massac County pulled off the 67-53 win, securing their spot in the 2A Regional Championship game on Friday at home.
They will take on the Carterville Lady Lyons in that championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, where the Lady Patriots have won the first two games. With the win, the Lady Patriots sit with a record of 23-5 and the Lady Lyons sit at 21-13.
Massac County 14 14 20 19 — 67
MC: S. Bormann 26, B. Burnett 23, E. Coakley 13, A. Garver 2, K. Hight 2, M. Hart 1
VHS: Dalton 13, Daubert 12, Ridley 8, Moore 7, Vinson 6, Waters 3
