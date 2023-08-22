Lady Mustangs

The McCracken County Lady Mustangs brought home their second straight Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend. They competed in the three-day tournament in Gatlinburg, TN, securing the championship with a 3-3 tie (eight score) win over Cooper.

 Photo courtesy of MaKalynn Green

Seven games into their 2023 season and the McCracken County Lady Mustangs are off to a hot start without once competing on their home pitch. But, just because they haven’t played a home match yet, doesn’t mean they haven’t been hard at work. They are coming off of a three-game trip to Gatlinburg, TN where they competed in, and won the Smoky Mountain Cup.

They currently hold a 5-0-2 record as the official KHSAA scores show a 2-2 tie against South Warren and a 3-3 tie against Cooper most recently. That most recent game however might show as a tie on KHSAA records, but thanks to the high school soccer points system, the eight points earned secured them the Smoky Mountain Cup Championship.

