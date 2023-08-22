Seven games into their 2023 season and the McCracken County Lady Mustangs are off to a hot start without once competing on their home pitch. But, just because they haven’t played a home match yet, doesn’t mean they haven’t been hard at work. They are coming off of a three-game trip to Gatlinburg, TN where they competed in, and won the Smoky Mountain Cup.
They currently hold a 5-0-2 record as the official KHSAA scores show a 2-2 tie against South Warren and a 3-3 tie against Cooper most recently. That most recent game however might show as a tie on KHSAA records, but thanks to the high school soccer points system, the eight points earned secured them the Smoky Mountain Cup Championship.
“It was a good weekend for our girls and that last game kinda tested us to see where we were,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane said. “We played some really good teams and an overall good experience.”
Competing in the Smoky Mountain Cup early in the season has become a staple for the Lady Mustangs. This trip to Gatlinburg marks the fifth time competing in the Smoky Mountain Cup and the second straight Cup Championship, and Coach Lane says playing the tough competition early on helps prepare his teams for the tougher part of the schedule down the road.
“This gets us prepared for the toughest part of the schedule which for us is in September,” Lane said. “It let’s us hone in on what our weaknesses are.”
Among the three games they played in Tennessee, the Lady Mustangs scored 21 goals and allowed just three in the championship game. On the season they have scored a total of 44 goals and allowed just six.
That championship game was a battle from behind as McCracken County walked off the field at the half down 2-1. Katelyn Heider nailed the lone first half goal on a header assisted by Payton Ledgerwood.
Cooper quickly made it a 3-1 game, but the defensive talent of goalkeeper Addison Smith and defenders Ava Englert, Makenzie Burgett, Lilly Smith, Addy Green and Brooklyn Lowery kept the Lady Jaguars at bay. Addison Smith had eight saves on the night.
Audrey Estes added the second goal of the night and with 15 minutes left to play, Kiera Tynes knocked in the final goal courtesy of another Ledgerwood assist to take the game.
The Lady Mustangs don’t have another game scheduled until next Tuesday, August 29 when they host their first home game of the season against the St. Mary Lady Vikings. With the heat index reaching excessive highs, the week off couldn’t come at a better time. McCracken County and many surrounding schools cancelled all outdoor practices and games on Monday and will have adjusted practice schedules later into the evening or before school in the morning, the get practice time in and avoid the heat the rest of the week.
