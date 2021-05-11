The McCracken County girls tennis team won the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association (KYHSTCA) Section 1 Tournament in dominant fashion over the weekend. Matches were played at Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Mustangs didn’t drop any of their matches over three rounds of play. They opened with a 5-0 win over Mayfield on Friday and proceeded to win 3-0 over Paducah Tilghman in the semifinals and 5-0 over Greenwood in the championship on Saturday.
In the championship against Greenwood, McCracken’s Shelby Puryear defeated Arden Dethridge 6-1 and 6-0, Maggie Smith defeated Abigail Daughtry 6-0 and 6-0, and Hannah Puryear defeated Leia Trinh 6-0 and 6-0 in singles play. In doubles, McCracken’s Lilli Smith and Sophie Hollowell defeated Greer Glosiele and Kate Young 6-2 and 6-0, and Madeline Yates and Katie Crabtree defeated Avery Overmohle and Olivia Overmohle 6-2 and 7-6 (7-3).
In the semifinal win over Tilghman, Lilli Smith defeated Meghan Gruber 6-0 and 6-3, and Maggie Smith defeated Addison Winklepleck 6-0 and 6-0 in singles play. In doubles, Hannah Puryear and Crabtree defeated Kate LeBuhn and Frannie Hideg 6-0 and 6-0.
Against Mayfield, Hollowell scored a victory via a Molly Null retirement in the first set. In the other two singles matches, Lilli Smith won 6-0 and 6-0 over Joey Grace Sulta, and Maggie Smith won 6-0 and 6-0 over Claire Crawford. Shelby Puryear and Yates (6-0, 6-0 over Megan Null and Josie Hale) and Hannah Puryear and Crabtree (7-5, 6-2 over Kiya Morris and Charli Stanley) won their doubles matches.
Hopkinsville won the third-place match, defeating Paducah Tilghman 3-2. Tilghman’s two points came via a singles win from Gruber (6-4, 7-5 over Sophie Maddux) and a doubles win from Natalie Lansden and Maddie Duwe (6-0, 6-0 over Elaine Baker and Morgan Woosley).
Tilghman had advanced to the semifinals after defeating St. Mary 5-0. Abby Brown (6-1, 6-2 over Megan Lorch), Duwe (6-1, 6-1 over Claire Haas) and LeBuhn (6-0, 6-3 over Ava Campbell) scored singles victories. Anna West and Gruber (6-0, 6-0 over Maya Smith and Therese Smith) and Lansden and Winklepleck (6-0, 6-1 over Haley Froehlich and Miranda Gartner) won in doubles play.
In the boys tournament, Greenwood won the championship while Paducah Tilghman, South Warren, Webster County and McCracken County rounded out the top five.
Tilghman opened with a 3-2 win over McCracken. Davis Rowton (6-1, 6-0 over Om Patel) and Evan Jones (6-3, 6-0 over Aaron Lundberg) won in singles play for the Blue Tornado, which got a doubles victory from Sam Kirchoff and Zach Ybarzabal. That duo won 7-6 (7-4) and 6-2 over Conner McIntosh and Hutch Crabtree. McCracken’s victories came via Noel Puertollano (6-3, 7-5 over Whitson McNeill) in singles play and Keegan Terrone and Haden Scruggs (6-3, 6-4 over AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn) in doubles.
The Tornado then defeated South Warren, 4-0, in the semifinals. Rowton (6-1, 6-0 over Jake Taylor) and Jones (6-1, 6-2 over Antonio Noble) won singles matches. LeBuhn and Armstrong (6-0, 6-0 over Caden Mattingly and Micah Rowland) and Kirchoff and Ybarzabal (6-0, 6-0 over Salem Harris and Hudson Daniels) won in doubles.
In the championship, Tilghman fell 3-2 to Greenwood. Rowton defeated Dylan Dethridge 6-2 and 6-2 while the doubles team of Ybarzabal and Kirchoff won their match in three sets — 2-6, 6-4 and 10-6 — to score the Tornado’s two points in the match. Two other matches went to three sets, as Greenwood’s Landon Trinh (3-6, 6-1 and 10-8 over McNeil) and James Chen and Johnathon Foust (1-6, 6-2 and 10-4) scored wins that helped turn the tide.
After falling to Tilghman, McCracken proceeded to take the consolation championship to finish in fifth place. The Mustangs defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins, 5-0, in the consolation semifinals. Terrone (6-4, 6-1 over Joey Plain), McIntosh (6-3, 6-2 over Nathaniel Crick) and Scruggs (6-2, 6-0 over Braden Bell) won in singles play. Crabtree and Lundberg (6-0, 6-2 over Tony Popescu and Aidan Brummer) and Patel and Puertollano (6-3, 6-3 over Tate Young and Kale Knight) won in doubles.
The Mustangs then defeated Caldwell County, 4-1, in the consolation championship. Terrone (6-0, 6-1 over Nick Adams), McIntosh (6-0, 6-0 over Bryce Thompson) and Scruggs (6-0, 6-0 over Cannon Littlejohn) swept singles play, and Patel and Puertollano (6-2, 6-1 over Billy Wallace and Grayden Miller) won their doubles match.
Caldwell’s lone point came from the doubles team of Jordan Hammett and Ryan Hammett, who won 6-4 and 7-5 (10-8) over Crabtree and Lundberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.