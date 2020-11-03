PRINCETON — The McCracken County volleyball team lost the first set at Second Region champion Caldwell County 25-16, but made some adjustments in the middle of the second set to take the next three 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the first round of the state volleyball tournament on Monday.
The first round of the state tournament was played at campus sites.
The Lady Mustangs (21-4), the First Region champion, advance to take on Ninth Region champion Notre Dame (22-3) in the state quarterfinal match at 6:30 p.m. Central Time Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
In the first set, MCHS was able to get a 9-8 lead, but Caldwell County (19-5) scored 12 of the next 14 points to keep McCracken County at arm’s length.
The Lady Tigers pushed out to an 11-6 lead in the second set, but senior libero Patti Wilson served up three straight points to keep the Lady Mustangs close. CCHS took a 17-13 lead, but MCHS won six of the next seven points, with five of those points coming during the serve of senior Drew Mullinax, giving McCracken County a 19-18 lead.
Caldwell County tied the score at 19, but Wilson served up the next six points for the Lady Mustang win.
Caldwell County jumped out to an early 5-3 lead in the third set, but four points off the serve of senior Adel Mavigliano and a nine-point rotation behind Mullinax’s serve got the Lady Mustangs out in front 18-8 en route to the win.
The teams played each other close in the fourth set, but the Mullinax rotation turned a 15-14 deficit into an 18-15 lead, then four more points on Wilson’s rotation gave MCHS a 22-16 lead that could not be overcome.
“I just didn’t think we were playing very well,” said MCHS head coach Tim Whitis of the first set. “I think (Caldwell County) plays a little bit different style of volleyball than what we’re really used to seeing, and it took our kids just a little bit to try to adjust and come around.
“I thought that after we made a few adjustments, I thought the kids started playing a little bit better, and (Caldwell County) were kind of on the defense because I thought we started attacking the ball a lot better.”
The Lady Mustang offense had a balanced attack, with 14 kills from senior Jayda Harris, 13 from sophomore Jenna Henshaw, 12 from Mavigliano and 11 from sophomore Caroline Sivills.
Mullinax added eight kills to go with a co-team-high three aces. Mavigliano also had three aces for the Lady Mustangs.
For Caldwell County, senior outside hitter Olivia Mitchell had a match-high 22 kills to go with 11 digs. Senior middle blocker Abby Griggs had eight kills and a match-high three blocks for the Lady Tigers.
On defense, senior libero Riley Thomas repelled 16 digs, while senior setter Kendyll Prowell and junior outside hitter Mary Tays each had seven. Prowell served up a team-high two aces.
