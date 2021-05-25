It didn’t look good early for senior pitcher Abigayle Duren and the McCracken County softball team Monday against visiting Christian County. But it didn’t take long for the Lady Mustangs to respond. And they did so in a big way en route to a 9-2 win on Senior Night.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” McCracken senior Ashby Murt said of the game. “To know it’s one of our last games on this field and that postseason is coming up and these are the last games I’ll ever play is sad, but I’m glad we got the win tonight.”
Monday’s game was dedicated to Murt, Duren and fellow senior Emma Watson, and the latter two echoed Murt’s sentiments about it being a somewhat bittersweet night, as the trio has formed a tight bond through their years of playing together.
“I moved here in eighth grade, and they (Murt and Duren) were both very welcoming when I came,” Watson said. “They were two of my very first friends when I moved here, so to get to finish playing ball with them has been very special for me.”
It was also a special night for Duren, who pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. She pitched especially well after giving up a leadoff double and two-out, two-run home run in the top of the first inning, shutting out the Lady Colonels (19-13) over the final six frames and giving up just three more hits.
“That was a rise ball, and it wasn’t my best pitch,” Duren said of the ball that Christian County’s Karlee Crick hit over the left-field fence. “It was just one of those things where I knew I had to bull up and pitch my game and pray that the defense plays well behind me. So I just threw to the best of my ability and kept the ball low, and it worked.”
It certainly did, and she left the pitching circle at the end of that inning not at all concerned about the deficit.
“I wasn’t worried after that home run. I knew we would come back,” she said.
Murt wasn’t worried at that point either.
“We knew we’d have to score more than two runs to win,” she said. “I was confident in our hitting because we’ve been hitting well all season, and I knew we would score enough runs to win the game.”
The Lady Mustangs (23-5) came back in a hurry, responding with six hits and five runs in the bottom of the first inning to give Duren plenty of support.
“That was very helpful because you can go out in the second inning with so much more momentum behind you to throw a better game,” Duren said.
Ariel Fox led off with a single, and Bailey Watts, Ally Hutchins and K.G. Walker followed with singles of their own as McCracken built a 2-0 lead. Murt added an RBI sacrifice fly, and Annie White followed with an RBI double. Duren made it a 5-0 lead with an RBI groundout.
McCracken added a run in the second inning on an RBI single from Walker and closed the scoring with a three-run fourth frame. Those three runs came via an RBI double from Hutchins and RBI singles from Walker and Murt.
The Lady Mustangs finished with 14 hits, proving they weren’t fooled by Christian County’s strategy of the periodic switching in and out of pitchers Gracie Harned and Allie Houchens.
“We were wondering what rotation they were using, but I really don’t think they had one,” Watson said. “Everybody went out there prepared for both pitchers, and I felt like we did well and made our adjustments and produced.”
Walker (4 singles, 3 RBIs) led the way with a 4-for-4 night. Other top contributors included Hutchins (double, 2 singles, RBI), Watts (2 singles, RBI), Murt (single, 2 RBIs), White (double, RBI), Fox (walk, single) and Zoe Smithson (2 singles).
Watson said she likes where the team stands with the postseason on the horizon.
“I think we have very good momentum,” she said. “As long as we keep our confidence up as a team and keep working together, we’re going to go far in the postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.