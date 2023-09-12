The McCracken County girls soccer program hosted their first annual Mustang Classic over the weekend, hosting teams from Ohio County, Merrol Hyde, TN and South Gibson, TN. McCracken County claimed their own title, going undefeated (2-0) on the weekend.
They started out taking on Ohion County, defeating them 4-1 behind a 20-shot performance and goals from Maddy Ledgerwood, Kiera Tynes, Audrey Haley on a penalty kick and Katelyn Heider.
