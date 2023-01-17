On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Mayfield Lady Cardinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in McCracken County High School. The Lady Mustangs added another win under their belt with a 77-29 victory over Mayfield.

Senior Destiny Thomas and junior Claire Johnson led the charge in the victory for McCracken County. Thomas led all scorers with 22 points, with Johnson following behind with 19 points.

