On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Mayfield Lady Cardinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in McCracken County High School. The Lady Mustangs added another win under their belt with a 77-29 victory over Mayfield.
Senior Destiny Thomas and junior Claire Johnson led the charge in the victory for McCracken County. Thomas led all scorers with 22 points, with Johnson following behind with 19 points.
“We’ve got a big district game on Friday night and a big game with GRC up in Louisville on Saturday, so we’ve got some big games ahead and against Graves as well,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We’re trying to stay healthy and stay off our legs. We’ll give them tomorrow off, and then we’ve got Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for Tilghman.”
The Lady Mustangs started scoring with Thomas before tallying 34 points in the first quarter. McCracken County kept the Lady Cardinals to nine points, scored by junior Skylar Mandry and freshman Lay Mayes. Mandry and Mayes, who lead the Lady Cardinals in scoring, posted a combined 20 points in the contest.
McCracken County continued to fire on all cylinders during the first quarter, with Thomas commanding the ship, tallying 12 points early. The Lady Mustangs led 34-9 as they headed into the second quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by senior Jordan Bufford.
During the second quarter, the Lady Mustangs controlled the court. However, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals stayed alive, with Mandry, Addaley Smith, and Hailee Jones posting six points in the quarter. By halftime, McCracken County led 62-15.
“The way we’re playing right now, we’ve talked about doing better at the end of quarters, rebounding the basketball better, so we don’t give teams second chance points,” Sivills said. “We’ve been emphasizing the little things in practice to try to emphasize when you’re playing teams like GRC and the Graves game coming down the stretch, not to give up those easy points. Also, our press is starting to come around. Many teams are preparing for our two-to-one, so we’re changing our defense a lot.”
During the second half of the contest, McCracken County continued to control the court, outscoring their Mayfield opponent 11-7. However, the Lady Cardinals made progress in the fourth quarter, with Mayes leading Mayfield, scoring five points in the quarter.
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals will travel to Fulton County (3-6) on Tuesday night to compete against the Lady Pilots. On Friday night, McCracken County will meet with crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman (9-3) at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 77, MAYFIELD 29
MCCRACKEN 34 28 11 4 — 77
MAYFIELD: S. Mandry 11, L. Mayes 9, A. Smith 7, H. Jones 2. FIELD GOALS: 12 (S. Mandry 5, L. Mayes 3, A. Smith 3, H. Jones). 3-POINTERS: 1 (L. Mayes). FREE THROWS: 2 / 5. RECORD: 9-6.
MCCRACKEN CO: D. Thomas 22, C. Johnson 19, M. Buchanan 9, B. Benton 7, C. Sivills 6, R. Hill 6, J. Bufford 6, A. Casebier 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (D. Thomas 7, C. Johnson 7, M. Buchanan 3, C. Sivills 3, R. Hill 3, B. Benton.) 3-POINTERS: 7 (J. Bufford 2, D. Thomas 2, M. Buchanan, B. Benton). FREE THROWS: 8/12. RECORD: 19-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.