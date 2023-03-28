On Monday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs returned to Baptist Health Field for the season’s home opener, hosting the Murray Lady Tigers. The Lady Mustangs moved to 5-0 with an 11-1 victory over Murray, ending the Lady Tigers’ perfect record in the early season.

Scoring in the highly anticipated regional matchup began in the bottom of the first inning as MiKaela Coburn drew a lead-off walk, later stealing second base and scoring on an error by Murray. With one out, Ally Hutchins doubled with a fly ball to center field. However, Hutchins was left stranded in scoring position as Murray collected two outs to end the inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In