McCracken County’s vaunted volleyball season came to a tough ending on Friday night at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, as the Lady Mustangs fell to Notre Dame, 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-18), in the KHSAA Elite Eight.
Looking for the team’s first trip to the Final Four since 2017, and just second trip ever, it was the Pandas who pounced early in the first and second sets — claiming a pair of early 8-1 advantages behind their attack.
In the first frame, a Drew Mullinax ace would cap a 7-4 run by the Lady Mustangs and cut it to a 12-8 deficit. But down 16-12, Notre Dame would close it up on a 9-3 run.
In the second stanza, a Jayda Harris kill would cap a 6-3 run and cut it to an 11-7 margin. And down 20-14, Notre Dame’s Sydney Nolan would notch three of her eight kills in a 5-1 run — pushing the Pandas up 2-0.
A third set nearly belonged to the Lady Mustangs, as an attack error from Anna Long — who had a match-high 12 kills — and a kill from Adele Mavigliano had McCracken County up 8-5. The two squads would tie things up at 11-all, 15-all and 17-all, before Notre Dame would surge on an 8-1 run and advance.
Harris ends her senior year as the team’s lone representative of the 2020 KHSAA State Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team, after finishing with four kills, three blocks and a dig against the Pandas. Drew Mullinax (five) led the team in kills, while Caroline Sivills (four), Mavigliano (three), Jenna Henshaw (three) and Piper Mullinax (one) rounded out the scoring.
But the big difference on Friday night came in attack percentage, as the Lady Mustangs hit .025 as a team, and the Pandas fired a robust .281. Notre Dame had 96 total attacks to McCracken County’s 80, and took advantage of the opportunities.
NOTRE DAME 3, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 0
STATISTICS
Kills — ND 43 (Anna Long 12, Emma Grace 9, Sydney Nolan 8, Abby Powers 6, Cate Scheper 4, Sydney Schroder 4); MC 20 (Drew Mullinax 5, Caroline Sivills 4, Jayda Harris 4, Adele Mavigliano 3, Jenna Henshaw 3, Piper Mullinax 1).
Attack Errors: ND 16, MC 18. Total Attacks: ND 96, MC 80. Hitting percentage: ND .281, MC .025. Assists: ND 39 (Emily Bentley 34), MC 20 (Piper Mullinax 16). Service Aces: ND 2, MC 3. Service Errors: ND 7, MC 4. Return Errors: ND 3, MC 2. Digs: ND 36 (Anna Long 12), MC 32 (Patti Jo Wilson 11). Total Team Blocks: ND 5, MC 5.
RECORDS
Notre Dame 24-3, McCracken County 22-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.