The wins keep coming for the McCracken County softball team.
Though they hadn’t played since April 27, the Lady Mustangs showed no rust Wednesday in putting up an 11-run first inning en route to a 15-0 home win over Paducah Tilghman in four innings. The victory increased their current win streak to 11 games.
“It’s a good win and a big win. I’m pretty happy,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden said afterwards.
Hayden had a lot to be happy about on Wednesday, as he got solid performances from the Lady Mustang offense and senior pitcher Abigayle Duren. The 15 runs came on 16 hits, and Duren threw an efficient 39 pitches over the four innings while striking out three and walking none.
“Abigayle threw well,” Hayden said. “She got loose before we went out there to play, and she always seems to throw better when she does that. I’ve been real pleased with the way she’s thrown the ball.”
Duren got plenty of run support, most of which came in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Tilghman senior pitcher Hanna Scott, the Lady Mustangs (16-2) could almost do no wrong in that first frame. The offensive fireworks were highlighted by a three-run home run from junior Ariel Fox and a solo homer from junior Zoe Smithson. Senior Ashby Murt, junior Bailey Watts, sophomores Rhea-Lee Joiner and Ally Hutchins and freshman K.G. Walker also drove in runs in the first to help McCracken build its big lead.
“We talked all week about being patient and making her (Scott) throw. We did that in the first inning, and we hit the ball hard,” Hayden said. “It was a good first inning for us.”
The only negative for McCracken in that first inning was Joiner suffering an arm injury while sliding into third base. She left the game and was replaced by freshman Ellie Shoulders. Joiner’s status was uncertain following the game, leaving open the possibility she could join sophomore Annie White, who has an ankle injury, in being sidelined. But Hayden believes his team can overcome their absences thanks to its depth of talent.
“We’re fighting a few injuries right now, but we have some kids that can play, so we’ll put them in the lineup and see what happens,” he said.
After the strong first inning Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs’ bats went fairly quiet over the second and third frames.
Hayden was especially displeased with his team allowing Scott to get out of the third inning on only four pitches.
But they responded with a four-run fourth frame to close out the game via the mercy rule.
Senior Emma Watson led off the fourth with a single, and Watts followed with an inside-the-park home run.
An RBI single from Walker followed walks to Fox and Shoulders, and Murt closed the scoring with an RBI single.
Several Lady Mustangs had big nights offensively. Fox (home run, 2 singles, walk, 3 RBIs) and Watts (home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs) led the way with three hits apiece while Murt (2 singles, 4 RBIs) paced the team in RBIs.
Other top contributors included Walker (double, single, walk, 2 RBIs), Smithson (home run), Shoulders (2 singles, walk), Hutchins (single, RBI), Watson (single, walk) and Joiner (double).
The three hits for Tilghman (7-8) were all singles — one each from junior Rosie Minter, sophomore Lydia Wiley and senior Nikayla Donaldson.
