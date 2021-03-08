MAYFIELD — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs overcame a slow start on Monday night to defeat the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, 63-27.
Freshman guard Claire Johnson shined in the Lady Mustangs win, scoring a team-high 15 points on 3-for-5 shooting from deep while dishing out two assists.
Freshman forward Mikee Buchanan also contributed in multiple ways on Monday night, scoring 10 points while assisting on five field goals and hauling in three rebounds.
Both teams struggled early on as missed shots and turnovers mounted, leaving the game scoreless five minutes into the opening frame.
With a 6-5 lead over Mayfield after one period, the Lady Mustangs’ offense never looked back.
A pair of triples from junior forward Haidyn Green and 10 of Johnson’s 15 points helped McCracken outscore Mayfield 29-10 in the second quarter, giving the Lady Mustangs a hefty 20-point lead at the break.
McCracken continued to pile it on in the second half, as Buchanan added eight of her 10 points in the third quarter and sophomore forward Caroline Sivills added seven of her 12 to help the Lady Mustangs gallop to the 36-point victory.
Following the big win, McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said he was pleased to see his defense step up and make plays against the Lady Cardinals.
“I loved our defense the entire night,” Sivills said. “Our defense helped sustain us there in the first and then we started making some shots. Our press was really good tonight and I thought turning our steals into points was a big key for us.”
Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s bout with Graves County, Sivills said coming prepared will be key to his team’s success.
“We’re very excited about tomorrow night,” he said. “We played (Graves) close in the first game of the year and kind of let that game get away from us. We just want to go into tomorrow night with the mentality to compete hard and play smart, it’s going to be a fun matchup.”
McCracken County 63, Mayfield 27
McCracken 6 29 19 9—63
Mayfield 5 10 6 6—27
McCracken: Johnson 15, Sivills 12, Green 11, Buchanan 10, Daye 6, Bufford 5, Holdman 4.
Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 8 (Green 3, Johnson 3, Bufford and Sivills). Free throws: 11-15. Reb: 27. Ast: 17. TO: 9. Fouls: 17. Record: 11-6.
Mayfield: Mandry 6, Burns 5, Mayes 5, Smith 5, Duke 3, Sullivan 2, E. Morris 1.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 4 (Mandry 2, Duke and Mayes. Free throws: 3-11. Reb: 31. Ast: 7. TO: 24. Fouls: 11. Record: 12-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.