LEXINGTON — Despite a two-hour rain delay and nerve-wracking flashbacks to last season’s state tournament heartbreak, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs defeated Holy Cross, 14-1.
The Lady Mustangs struck first as the home team, plating four runs against the Lady Cougars with an RBI single by Annie White and a scorching RBI double by Izzy Story. However, despite having runners in scoring position, McCracken County could not capitalize in the inning as Holy Cross collected their third out.
As the rain began to fall on John Cropp, Ally Hutchins returned to the pitching circle for the second inning. The junior threw innings to win while allowing two hits, two walks, and struck out five before the rain delay.
With the field beginning to feel the effects of the weather, Hutchins ran into trouble. After striking out two and walking one, Savannah Shawver singled to right field, and Brooke Williams drew a walk to load the bases. However, Hutchins battled against Riley Wilkins in a seven-pitch strikeout to end the inning and Holy Cross threat.
In the bottom of the second, Ellie Shoulders led off with a bunt single to third base. The next batter, Ariel Fox, singled on a line drive to left, advancing Shoulders to second base. Fox and Shoulders scored as Hutchins ripped a three-run home run to make it 7-0.
The score increased to 8-0 before the University of Kentucky’s grounds crew came to tarp the field. Addy Morgan scored the last run before the two-hour delay.
When the game returned, Grace Henderson stepped in at the plate for McCracken County. Although she flew out to left field, the Lady Mustangs were ready to continue their domination against Holy Cross.
White appeared in relief for Hutchins in the circle. The junior worked over two innings, allowing two hits, one run (earned), a walk, and one strikeout.
Holy Cross scored in the top of the third inning as Aubrey Faust singled to left field, allowing Jillian Jeffries to score.
McCracken County added to their tally in the bottom half of the inning as Shoulders scored on an error by the Lady Cougars after Fox flew out to center field.
Hutchins doubled before KG Walker knocked a two-run home run to make it an 11-1 ballgame. The Lady Mustangs greeted Walker as she tapped home plate and chest bumped Hutchins.
During the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Mustangs plated three more runs. With Shoulders and Fox on, Walker singled to left field, allowing Shoulders to score.
Back-to-back singles by Story and Zoe Smithson pushed the game to 14-1 before Holy Cross collected the third out in the inning.
Anna Kate Hawes appeared in relief for McCracken County. The sophomore worked the circle for less than an inning and faced three batters.
The Lady Mustangs will face Lexington Catholic on Saturday morning at John Cropp Stadium in the semifinal round of the 2022 KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament. The matchup’s winner will punch their ticket to the state championship game on Sunday afternoon.
McCracken County 14, Holy Cross 1
Holy Cross 001 00—1-4-3
McCracken County 443 3x—14-14-0
WP: A Hutchins; LP: R Wilkins
2B: HC — J Jeffries, R Wilkins; MCHS — I Story, A Hutchins
HR: MCHS — A Hutchins, K Walker
TB: HC — R Wilkins 2, J Jeffries 2, A Faust 1, S Shawver 1; MCHS — A Hutchins 6, K Walker 5, I Story 4, E Shoulders 3, A Fox 2, A White 1, Z Smithson 1
Records: Holy Cross (22-14), McCracken County (33-2)
