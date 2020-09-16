With one of its star players in Makenzie Mason sidelined indefinitely, a heavily-abbreviated fall season due to coronavirus concerns, and a host of new faces to mix in the fold ... McCracken County is well aware of what’s at stake in 2020.
Every swing matters. No time to dwindle and dawdle.
So on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, the Lady Mustangs were beyond efficient in their home opener ... and in a rematch of the 2019 First Region Championship downed Graves County in three sets — 25-6, 25-10, 25-16 — to move to 3-0 on the year.
Outside hitter Jayda Harris, able to touch 10-2 according to McCracken County coach Tim Whitis, came away with 10 kills, with sophomore swinger Jenna Henshaw (10 kills) equaling her offense.
But the scoring came elsewhere, too, as sophomore Caroline Sivills added eight kills and a block assist — two of the kills and the partial block coming in a decisive 8-1 run to win the second set — while seniors Drew Mullinax (five) and Adele Mavigliano (three) combined for eight kills.
“We want to play as hard as we can, and we’re going to play every game like it’s our last, because we don’t know what’s going to happen this year,” Harris said. “We just want to play, and we’re ready. And I think that’s what’s made us so aggressive on the court.
“And Piper (Mullinax) has come in and been great (35 assists). This is her first year playing varsity, but she’s been great. She’s been able to spread the ball out and read the other middles. I think we’ve just been ready to play.”
In each set, Graves County (1-2) was tied with the Lady Mustangs early — 4-4 in the first set, 6-6 in the second set, and 6-6 in the third set.
But each time, McCracken County rallied emphatically, closing the first frame on a 17-2 run, and the third frame on a 4-0 run.
“What people don’t really understand about this team right here is that I had six seniors graduate from last season that all played,” Whitis said. “And Drew, Makenzie and Jayda were the other three that played on the varsity, and that’s it.
“I literally have put all these other kids on the court and said, ‘Hey man, it’s time to grow up.’ And they have responded.”
In total, the Lady Eagles finished with 38 total errors (nearly 13 per set), including 10 on Lady Mustangs service aces (Mavigliano with four, Olivia Blackwell with three).
“What we haven’t figured out, so far, is that unforced errors is killing us,” Graves County coach Bret Cariveau said. “Absolutely killing us. Against CFS, and now tonight. We had way too many unforced errors, and you can’t overcome that. And that’s what I try to stress every single day ... it’s just ‘get the ball in play.’ And we’re not. And we’re giving up free points over and over and over.
“And until we can figure that out, it’s going to be a struggle. ... (The Lady Mustangs) get balls up. They’re scrappy. They make you make plays. They wait for you to make errors. And then they capitalize when you give them an easy ball to win over the net.”
Graves County was led in scoring by Audrey Dowdy (eight kills, 10 digs, one block), while Emily Oliver and Anna Grace Fowler each had three kills.
