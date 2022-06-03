The name of the game for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs this season has been “Unfinished Business.” After falling in the first round of the tournament last season to Butler 6-4, the Lady Stangs have been hungry to get back and prove themselves once again. And, after leading the state in several different polls and holding an impressive record, the western Kentucky school will have the chance to do just that, prove themselves.
With the first round of the state softball tournament beginning this week, all eyes are on the Lady Mustangs and the rest of the 15 softball teams across the state who have proven to be the best of the best this season. Games will be held on the University of Kentucky in Lexington. McCracken County, after winning the First Region championship 9-2 over Paducah Tilghman, will play their first round game on Friday at 2 p.m. EST.
The Mustangs will face off against the Elizabethtown High School Panthers who came out of the Fifth Region as champions. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in history. Both teams enter state tournament play holding impressive records as McCracken sits at 32-2 and Elizabethtown 30-8. This matchup will be the second game of the tournament out of the eight-game first round.
McCracken started off hot to begin the season, winning 21 of their first 22 games. They have not stepped off of the gas pedal since, finishing through the region tournament 11-1 in their final 12 games and holding perfect records against both region and district opponents.
Ally Hutchins has been an all-around star for the Lady Mustangs. She leads the team in batting average with a .612, which is ninth in the state, while also leading the team with a 1.80 ERA from the pitching circle. Ariel Fox has also been outstanding, leading the team with 58 hits in 113 at bats. She also is eighth in the state in runs with 59.
The Lady Mustangs have been exceptional at hitting the ball out of the park this season. They have 61 home runs as a team with Ally Hutchins, Isabella Story, and Ariel Fox combining for over half of them with 33. According to the KHSAA all-time team home runs record, the 61 home runs this season puts them in third place behind the 2017 Madisonville-North Hopkins team who knocked out 77 homes and the 2015 Madisonville-North Hopkins team who his 63.
Annie White has also done a great job on the mound, making fifteen appearances for McCracken. Throughout those games, she has racked up 63.2 innings, striking out 50 and only allowing 20 runs for an ERA of 2.20.
While the Lady Stangs boast impressive records and athletes, the Elizabethtown Panthers do as well. Their opponents haven’t brought in the same level of offense, but the Panther defensive pressure is something to note.
Taytum Spiers has controlled the pitching circle for the Panthers this entire season. The eighth grade hurler has taken control of 117.1 innings, allowing 65 hits, 30 runs and throwing 185 strikes for an ERA of 1.31. Offensively she holds a .387 batting average, has scored 17 runs, has 41 hits and 22 RBIs.
Other notable players for the Panthers are Avery Simpson, who leads the team in hits at 44 and holds a .386 average and Hannah Riley with a .398.
McCracken County will play just one game this weekend and if they beat Elizabethtown, they will travel back to Lexington in an effort to fight all the way to the state title game.
Their second game would be on Friday, June 10 and the title game is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 John Cropp Stadium on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.