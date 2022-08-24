On Tuesday night, spectators and students filled the historic Otis Dinning Gymnasium for the crosstown matchup between Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado and the visiting McCracken County Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Mustangs swept the Blue Tornado with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-5 finish for the district win.
“We’ve been playing some fairly high competition. We have been traveling around and were able to come back and play a district opponent and try to do the best we can against them,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis said. “We struggled with serving and discussed some things we got to get back in the gym and get fixed.”
The highly anticipated night began with the Lady Mustangs taking the first set with domination as Paducah Tilghman’s young roster could not match up to the serves and kills behind McCracken County’s experienced bunch.
The experience of seniors Claire Duncan, Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, Jenna Henshaw, and Ellie Whiteside showed poetically, continuing into the second and third sets. Sophomores Addison Hart and Elizabeth Gilbert controlled the court along with their upper-class counterparts.
Mullinax, who has dominated the Second District since her first varsity performance, led McCracken County with 23 assists. The senior collected five kills and five aces in the win.
Sivills collected five kills and five aces along with three assists. Henshaw totaled four kills and three aces while Duncan collected three aces.
Hart led her Lady Mustangs with 10 kills against the Blue Tornado. In addition, the sophomore collected three aces and one assist.
Gilbert tallied three kills and one assist, while junior Aubrey Hill collected one. In addition, junior Olivia Griffith snagged two solo blocks during the three-set night.
Junior Mabrey Perdue tallied one kill.
The Lady Mustangs will continue with district matchups, traveling to Community Christian Academy next week on Sept. 1. Paducah Tilghman will host Calloway County on Thursday night at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.