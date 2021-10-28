It should be no surprise that the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will be making their yearly appearance in the First Region Championship game. The Lady Mustangs beat Christian Fellowship Wednesday night in three consecutive sets (25-7, 25-19, 25-16) on their way to the Championship game. Said game will take place on Thursday night at Ballard Memorial High School at 6 p.m. against Ballard Memorial.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Eagles met once before the tournament match on Oct. 1 where McCracken claimed the 2-0 victory.
McCracken came out ready to show why there are the 2021 Third District Champs and how they have boasted an impressive 26-11 record. The first set was won handily and quickly thanks to two separate 8-0 runs with Caroline Sivills and Ellie Whiteside at service. The Lady Mustangs kept their opponent to just seven points on their way to the 25-7 opening set win.
The second set was the Lady Eagles time to shine as they controlled the majority of the middle set. Starting the set was an evenly played game until the 6-6 mark where CFS found their rhythm and slowly started building the deficit. They would lead by seven at the 16-9 mark before the Lady Mustangs would kick their game into gear and go on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 16 and against at 17. From there it was a battle to the finish, a battle that McCracken would win 25-19.
It would be Sivills who would again lead the Lady Mustangs on an 8-0 run while serving, to get the lead up to 13-5 midway through what would be the final set. Christian Fellowship bounced back to cut the deficit down to five at the 17-12 mark, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep the game alive another set. McCracken would come out victorious 25-16 and clinch their spot yet again in the First Region Championship game.
The Lady Eagles finish the 2021 season with an impressive 22-15 record and hold the runners-up status for the Fourth District tournament. They will be able to keep their entire roster and add to it as they don’t have any seniors listed on their roster.
McCracken County High School has only been a school for eight years, 2021 being its ninth year. This will be the ninth consecutive First Region Championship game that the Lady Mustangs will appear in. They have won the title all eight times and look to keep the perfect streak going for the school’s history.
Keeping the streak alive won’t be easy though, as their opponents in the title game, Ballard Memorial, boasts an impressive 32-5 record, won the Third District Championship, and the First Region All “A” Classic.
