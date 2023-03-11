LEXINGTON — McCracken County survived and advanced to the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Semifinals on Friday night, defeating Ashland Blazer in a narrow 51-47 decision. The Lady Mustangs are the third team from the First Region to make the semifinals since 2017.
“Survive and advance,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “Sometimes in tournament play you’ve got to find a way to survive and get to the next step.”
It was an up and down contest that ultimately came down to free throws in the final seconds. Senior Caroline Sivills sank a pair from the foul line with six seconds on the clock to put her team up 51-47. The clutch free throws came after two previous trips to the line missed the mark for McCracken County, leaving Ashland the opportunity to close the gap, but fell short.
“Honestly I just tuned everything out and acted like I was shooting free throws in practice,” Sivills said. “I told myself that I got it and took a deep breath.”
McCracken County positioned themselves into a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter after a slow start put the Kittens up 9-8 at the end of the first. Things seemed to click for the Lady Mustangs on both ends of the floor in the second quarter, as tenacious defense turned into fast break opportunities. The western Kentucky team put up 24 points in that second frame and closed out the half up 33-22.
It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that Ashland Blazer started to make their way back, but a pair of 3-pointers from senior Briley Benton to close the third and open the fourth quarters kept McCracken’s spirits up.
The remainder of the fourth quarter would go dry though, as the Kittens went on a 10-0 run, making it a two point game at 47-45 with 2:08 minutes to play. A jumper from Mikee Buchanan gave McCracken back a four point lead but a layup on the other end cut it close once again. That’s when the three trips to the free throw line came into play as Ashland Blazer fouled intentionally in an attempt to get the ball back.
“These three that are sitting here right now are some of the best role players I’ve ever coached,” Coach Sivills said referring to Caroline Sivills, Briley Benton and Jordan Bufford next to him during the post game interview. “They play their roles like stars. Jordan had seven assists last night, Briley made some big shots for us in the second half and Caroline has stepped up big the entire year and the entire game. If I didn’t have these three we wouldn’t be here tonight.”
Sivills led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers and a perfect 2-for-2 from the foul line. Claire Johnson followed suit with 13 points, five assists and four steals and Destiny Thomas rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.
McCracken County will take on a familiar opponent in Henderson County in the tournaments semifinals. The Lady Mustangs and Lady Colonels met at the beginning of the season where McCracken County won 85-70. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CST on Saturday and the Championship game is set for later that night at 6 p.m. CST.
McCracken County 8 24 12 7 — 51
Ashland Blazer 9 13 11 14 — 47
MC: C. Sivills 14, C. Johnson 13, D. Thomas 10, M. Buchanan 8, B. Benton 6
AB: E. Sellars 20, K. Woods 17, J. Gulley 6, G. Karle 2, J. Delaney 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.