LEXINGTON — McCracken County survived and advanced to the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Semifinals on Friday night, defeating Ashland Blazer in a narrow 51-47 decision. The Lady Mustangs are the third team from the First Region to make the semifinals since 2017.

“Survive and advance,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “Sometimes in tournament play you’ve got to find a way to survive and get to the next step.”

