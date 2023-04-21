The Marshall County Lady Marshals watched the game slip away early and could not recover in a 15-3 loss to the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Thursday.
McCracken opened up scoring in the first inning with a single by K.G. Walker and an error on a ball put in play by Mikaela Coburn that gave McCracken the early 2-0 lead. They maintained their momentum into the second with a run scored by Ellie Shoulder on a passed ball and single by Ally Hutchins, leaving the Lady Marshals trailing 4-0.
Marin Oakley put the Lady Marshals on the board with a run off a wild pitch in the second inning. A homer by Allicen Harris and double by Chevelle Henson shortened McCracken’s lead to one run in the third inning, but the Lady Marshals struggled to find their offensive footing in the following innings, as these were their last runs scored.
The Lady Mustangs pushed out their lead once again with singles by Walker and Annie White in the fourth, and Coburn in the fifth. The Lady Mustangs were sitting at a comfortable 9-3 in the sixth before effecting their six-run seventh inning. Their big innings was driven by singles from Hutchins and Walker, an error on a ball put in play by Coburn and a double by White.
Meanwhile, the Lady Marshals struggled to put runs up on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Lady Mustangs, giving up 15 runs and taking the loss.
Gracelynn Darnall took the loss, pitching two innings with four runs one five hits and strikeouts. Harris pitched three innings with four runs in six hits and two strikeouts, and Lilly Hayden pitched two innings with seven runs on five hits and one strikeout.
Madyson Morton, Chloe Coursey and Oakley went 2-3; Harris went 1-4 with one RBI on a home run; Darnall went 1-4; Henson went 2-4 with one RBI and a double; and Audrey Knisley went 1-1.
Anna Kate Hawes pitched all seven innings, recording three runs on 11 hits and three strikeouts.
Shoulders went 3-5 with a double; Coburn went 3-5 with two RBI and a double; Hutchins went 2-4 with three RBI; Walker went 3-4 with three RBI; White went 2-5 with two RBI and a double; Raygan Rodgers went 1-4 with one RBI; and Addyson Morgan went 2-4.
Marshall County: 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 3-11-5
McCracken County: 2 2 0 2 2 1 6 — 15-16-2
