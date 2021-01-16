Leading by 16 entering the fourth quarter of Friday’s home game against Webster County, the McCracken County girls basketball team appeared on its way to a comfortable win. Things got a little dicey down the stretch, but the Lady Mustangs still hung on for a double-digit victory, 58-45.
“Since I’ve been at McCracken, I feel like this is one of our bigger wins against a top-quality opponent,” Lady Mustangs head coach Scott Sivills said after the game. “It was a complete team win, and I feel like it’s a springboard for us going into the next few weeks.”
Caroline Sivills, the coach’s daughter, came up huge all game long with a team-high 27 points and was clutch down the stretch. Battling foul trouble, she scored seven of her team’s eight fourth-quarter points while hitting five of her seven free throws.
“This was probably her best overall performance as a Mustang,” Scott Sivills said. “I thought she got into a very good rhythm tonight. She’s a very good free-throw shooter, and she got to the line tonight and made some big shots when we had to have them. And that opened up some stuff for other players.”
Sivills was 15-of-17 from the foul line for the game and was aggressive all night in driving to the basket.
“I’ve been playing more aggressively, and I was strong with the ball and got rebounds tonight,” she said. “I feel like whenever they were pressuring us, I tried to step up and help (point guard) Claire (Johnson) get the ball out and get some plays going.”
Helping out her point guard was key, as the Lady Trojans used a pressure defense for much of the game. McCracken County (3-2) handled that pressure fairly well, as the Lady Mustangs built leads of 22-19 after the first quarter, 35-27 at halftime and 50-34 at the end of the third period.
“Overall, from start to finish, I thought our kids did a tremendous job of taking care of the basketball and not panicking with the ball in their hands,” Scott Sivills said.
Caroline Sivills picked up her fourth foul with 3:31 left in the final period and was subsequently moved to the bench. But her teammates were able to keep the Lady Trojans at bay until she returned to the floor with 2:48 remaining.
“Shymiya Daye and Caroline both had four fouls, so kids like Grace Henderson and Briley Benton and Jordan Bufford and Haidyn Green did a wonderful job of maintaining what we had,” Scott Sivills said. “I thought our bench play was tremendous. They came off the bench and did a wonderful job of executing offensively and defensively.”
Webster County (1-4) got back within single digits, 52-43, on a layup from Adeline McDyer with 2:16 remaining, but a 5-of-6 performance at the foul line from Sivills over the final 1:10 helped close out the victory.
“I just took a deep breath and told myself that it was just like hitting free throws in practice,” she said of her late trips to the line.
Sivills was the only Lady Mustang to score in double figures on the night while sophomore Jordan Bufford chipped in eight points to go with seven from freshman Claire Johnson and six each from juniors Haidyn Green and Shymiya Daye.
Raigan Price scored a team-high 12 points for Webster County to go with seven each from Brooklyn Clark and McDyer.
Webster 19 8 7 11 — 45
McCracken 22 13 15 8—58
Webster
Price 12, Clark 7, McDyer 7, Cates 6, Shepherd 5, Shoulders 4, Cates 2, Rakestraw 2.
McCracken:
Sivills 27, Bufford 8, Johnson 7, Green 6, Daye 6, Henderson 3, Buchanan 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.