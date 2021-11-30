What better way to start off the basketball season than with a district match up? Maybe starting off beating a district opponent 84-9. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs played host to the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors for opening night on Monday, Nov. 29 at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The Lady Mustangs wasted no time showing their defensive strength by starting out in a full court press, making it difficult for the Lady Warriors to get the ball inbound and past half court. At the end of the first quarter the home team lead 29-6 led by Destiny Thomas with nine points for McCracken. This was the first competition for Thomas in over 600 days and came back in a dramatic way for her return.
“We were very excited for the first game of the year and a district game,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We have been practicing since October 15 waiting for this moment so I thought our kids came out ready to play, I thought all of our kids when they played, played great tonight.”
By the time halftime came around the Lady Mustangs found themselves up 57-6 with Claire Johnson leading the way with 12 points and Thomas right behind her with 11. The majority of the McCracken points came from fast breaks as the Lady Mustang defense continued strong but turned down the full court pressure.
Something Coach Sivills and the Lady Mustangs will have the opportunity to try out is rotating five players at time with a deep roster. That strategy seemed to play off as he substituted his give starters at the same time for five bench players ready to get after it. And get after it they did, as each and every player contributed in one way or another, never letting the momentum fall while any of the lineups were on the floor.
The Lady Mustangs jumped up to 72 points in the third quarter while the Lady Patriots added three thanks to a deep ball from Elizabeth Shaw who ended the night with seven of her teams nine points. Courtney Holland had a bucket of her own in the second quarter to round out the scoring for the Lady Patriots.
“I thought our defense was terrific, we shared the ball really really well, it was a good first night for us,” Sivills said.
A third lineup stepped in for the final quarter of play as nearly the entire bench saw minutes in the home opener. 12 players put points on the board for the Lady Mustangs with Thomas leading the charge with 18 points and Johnson not far behind at 14.
McCracken County will get right back to work on Tuesday night at Calloway County as their second game of a back-to-back. They are set to tip-off at 6 p.m. on the road and will head to Henderson County from there on Dec. 3.
As for Community Christian, they will host Fulton County in their back-to-back on Tuesday also at 6 p.m. and from there will be another home game against Ballard Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.