LEXINGTON — Any nerves that the McCracken County Lady Mustangs might have had this time last season were wiped away on Thursday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Their opening round of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament was a success, defeating the Bethlehem Banshees 71-41.

“I think the nerves were still there a little bit, but compared to last year it decreased tremendously,” McCracken County junior Claire Johnson said. “It felt a lot easier and more comfortable this year.”

