LEXINGTON — Any nerves that the McCracken County Lady Mustangs might have had this time last season were wiped away on Thursday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Their opening round of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament was a success, defeating the Bethlehem Banshees 71-41.
“I think the nerves were still there a little bit, but compared to last year it decreased tremendously,” McCracken County junior Claire Johnson said. “It felt a lot easier and more comfortable this year.”
The Lady Mustangs played the style of basketball that has led them to their now 33-2 success, with a fast pace, sharp shooting and aggressive defense.
“Up here at this tournament you’ve got to be able to shoot the basketball and make shots,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “And I felt early on in this game we did that.”
Shooting seemed to come easy for the western Kentucky team as they came out on a quick 7-0 run and an eventual double digit lead to end the opening quarter. The outside shot was a friend to the Lady Mustangs as nine points came from behind the arc, courtesy of Caroline Sivills, Jordan Bufford and Mikee Buchanan in the opening frame. A Briley Benton bank shot capped off the first quarter at 19-7.
McCracken would sprint to 30 points before Bethlehem could get to double figures as the Lady Mustangs looked to put the game away early.
The tenacious defense that has proven so dominant all season long continued into the state tournament providing many fast break opportunities for Johnson, Destiny Thomas and company.
“I think we thrive defensively,” Sivills said. “But I’ve switched my philosophy a little bit. Up here you’ve got to put the ball in the basket, you’ve got to be able to score to win. You’re defense can hold for so long and I feel like we are very balanced both offensively and defensively.”
And put the ball in the basket they did. McCracken held a 40-19 lead going into the second half, shooting 62.1% from the floor and would end the night at 54%. Despite the size advantage that Bethlehem had in senior Emma Filiatreau, the Lady Mustangs were still able to score 38 points in the paint.
Leading the charge in scoring for McCracken County was senior Destiny Thomas who tallied 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Johnson followed suit, adding 23 points including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7-of-8 shooting performance from the charity stripe.
McCracken County continued their scoring dominance in the second half, but Bethlehem finally started to find their scoring momentum down the stretch as well. The Banshees posted 18 points in the third frame behind several different runs of seven, four and five points.
Carli Thurmond led Bethlehem with 17 points, nine coming from behind the arc and Filiatreau followed with 10 to go along with 10 rebounds.
“We know that this tournament is going to get a little bit tougher, but I do feel that we are one of the best teams up here,” Sivills said. “We’ve had to prove it and I feel like today we proved that, our record shows that. We’ve just got to keep getting better, watch some games tonight and get ready for tomorrow.”
With the dominant 71-41 win, McCracken advances to play Ashland Blazer (26-7) in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.
McCracken County 19 21 19 12 — 71
MC: D. Thomas 27, C. Johnson 23, M. Buchanan 8, C. Sivills 7, B. Benton 5, B. York 1.
BHS: C. Thurmond 17, E. Filiatreau 10, T. Miles 6, A. Miles 4, M. Lazano 2, K. Young 2.
