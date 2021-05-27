The McCracken County softball team split a doubleheader at Calloway County on Wednesday, dropping the first game, 6-5, before coming back to win the second, 10-6.
The Lady Lakers got the walk-off win via a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth inning of the first game. Bailee Grogan and Adison Hicks led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Carson McReynolds walked to load the bases. McCracken pitcher Abigayle Duren struck out the next batter, Emerson Grogan, but Izzy Housden hit a ground ball to the shortstop that brought Bailee Grogan home for the win.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings before McCracken added a pair of runs in the fourth. The Lady Mustangs held that 5-3 lead until the bottom of the seventh when Calloway tied the score on a solo homer from McReynolds and an RBI single from Paige Kramer.
McCracken finished with eight hits in the game. Ashby Murt (triple, double, single, RBI) and Duren (2 singles, 2 RBIs) led the way offensively.
In the circle, Duren allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 62/3 innings. Annie White pitched the remaining 2/3 of inning.
Housden pitched all eight innings for the Lady Lakers, giving up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Reese Settle finished with a team-high three hits for Calloway to go with two from Kramer. Kramer tallied a team-high three RBIs.
In another tight game that went to extra innings, the Lady Mustangs responded to win the second contest of the night. With the score tied 6-6 going into the ninth inning, McCracken plated four runs and held Calloway scoreless in the bottom of the frame for the victory.
In the ninth, the Lady Mustangs scored one run via a Calloway error and added two more on a double from Ally Hutchins. Zoe Smithson followed with a double for the 10-6 lead.
Both teams opened the game by scoring a run in the first inning. Calloway took a 3-1 lead in the fourth frame, but McCracken added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to tie the score at 3-3.
The Lady Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the eighth, but the Lady Lakers added three of their own in the bottom of the frame to force the game into the ninth inning.
Emma Watson had a home run, triple and 4 RBIs, and Ariel Fox tallied five singles in the victory. Other top offensive contributors included Murt (double, single, 3 RBIs), Smithson (double, single, RBI), White (2 singles) and Izzy Story (double, single).
A.K. Hawes pitched all nine innings for McCracken, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out nine over 131 pitches.
Emerson Grogan pitched 8 1/3 innings for Calloway, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 15 hits and one walk while striking out five.
Hicks and Housden both tallied a team-high two hits for the Lady Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.