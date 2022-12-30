FRANKLIN — With only two losses this season, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to prove the type of well-oiled machine they are against opponents. And on Thursday, the Lady Mustangs added win No. 14 with a 69-43 performance over the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats in the F-S Wildcat Classic.

McCracken County junior Claire Johnson led the Lady Mustangs. Johnson finished with 19 points, leading all scorers in the victory, which included three back-to-back 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to give her Lady Mustangs a significant advantage over Franklin-Simpson.

