FRANKLIN — With only two losses this season, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to prove the type of well-oiled machine they are against opponents. And on Thursday, the Lady Mustangs added win No. 14 with a 69-43 performance over the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats in the F-S Wildcat Classic.
McCracken County junior Claire Johnson led the Lady Mustangs. Johnson finished with 19 points, leading all scorers in the victory, which included three back-to-back 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to give her Lady Mustangs a significant advantage over Franklin-Simpson.
The first quarter kicked off quickly with Mikee Buchanan winning the opening tip against the Lady Cats; eventually, the ball found its way to senior Caroline Sivills, who posted the first basket in the contest. Despite Franklin-Simpson playing tight against McCracken County, the Lady Mustangs jumped to 4-0 with a layup by Johnson.
Early on, the Lady Mustangs had an advantage as Franklin-Simpson tried to work out the puzzle pieces of the McCracken County zone. However, the Lady Cats were able to maneuver and take an 8-7 lead over McCracken County with four minutes left in the first quarter, with Franklin-Simpson’s Katelyn McAlister shining for her team.
At the end of the first quarter, Franklin-Simpson led 15-14 over the Lady Mustangs. However, the Lady Mustangs overtook the Cats in the second quarter, with Johnson, Sivills, and Destiny Thomas leading the way. McCracken County outscored Franklin-Simpson, 10-6 in the quarter, which included a circus shot by Johnson.
McCracken County kept the pressure on Franklin-Simpson as Mikee Buchanan posted a 3-pointer to make it 29-24 with 6:13 left to play in the quarter. Although the Lady Cats remained firm against the Lady Mustangs, it was all McCracken County in the third quarter, eventually outscoring Franklin-Simpson, 27-17.
To kick off the fourth and final quarter, Jordan Bufford hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-38. Then, with five minutes left, Johnson went on a run and posted three 3-pointers with a field goal from Thomas in between, making it 68-40 with time running out for Franklin-Simpson. The Lady Cats added four more points before the final buzzer sounded, giving McCracken County a 69-43 victory.
The Lady Mustangs will return to the Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena next Thursday, hosting Massac County on January 5.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 69, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 43
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 14 10 27 18 — 69
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 15 6 17 5 — 43
MCCRACKEN CO: C. Johnson 19, M. Buchanan 17, D. Thomas 14, C. Sivills 10, J. Bufford 6, B. Benton 2, R. Hill 1. FIELD GOALS: 21 (C. Johnson 5, M. Buchanan 4, D. Thomas 6, C. Sivills 5, B. Benton). 3-POINTERS: 8 (C. Johnson 3, M. Buchanan 3, J. Bufford 2). FREE THROWS: 3 / 8. RECORD: 14-2.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON: K. McAlister 12, H. Turner 10, K. Smith 5, N. Nolan 5, M. Partinger 3, V. Ray 2, A. Johnson 2, J. Savage 2. FIELD GOALS: 9 (H. Turner 3, K. Smith 2, V. Ray, N. Nolan, A. Johnson, J. Savage). 3-POINTERS: 6 (K. McAlister 4, M. Partinger, N. Nolan). FREE THROWS: 5 / 6. RECORD: 6-6.
