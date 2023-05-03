In the first matchup between the Lady Blue Tornado and Lady Mustang since the First Region regional tournament championship last season, McCracken County hosted Paducah Tilghman at Baptist Health Field in an offensive slug fest between the two teams. The Lady Mustangs pushed ahead on senior night with a 13-8 victory over the program’s crosstown rivals.
Ahead of the contest, the Lady Mustangs honored seniors Ally Hutchins, Izzy Story, MiKaela Coburn, Annie White, and MK Jordan.
Hutchins earned the win in the circle for McCracken County. The senior hurler threw over three innings, allowing two hits, three runs (earned), and one walk while striking out three.
The contest started with Hutchins in the circle, working a three-batter first inning. Hutchins returned her team to the dugout, allowing McCracken County to strike first in the bottom of the inning. Ellie Shoulders led off with a hard-hit ground ball, reaching on an error by Paducah Tilghman. Despite one out as Tilghman’s Mia Bobbitt struck out Coburn, Hutchins drew a walk to keep the momentum for McCracken County.
KG Walker kept the inning alive with a single to left field, which allowed Shoulders to score the first run and advance Hutchins to third base. The next batter, Annie White, singled on a perfectly placed bunt, allowing Hutchins to score and make it a quick 2-0 inning. However, for McCracken, Story became the second out, but Hayden Holloway moved the score to 4-0 with a ground ball, reaching on an error, which allowed courtesy runner Cate Hurley and White to score.
In the home half of the second inning, McCracken County moved to a 7-0 lead with singles by Shoulders, Hutchins and a hard-hit ground ball by Annie White, who reached on an error.
Paducah Tilghman answered in the top of the third inning with a three-run shot by Anistyn Thomas to cut into McCracken County’s lead. The home run by Thomas scored Audreya White and Adrienne Romain. But quickly, McCracken County moved back to a five-run lead in the bottom of the third inning as Jordan flew out, allowing Aubrey West to score.
Two batters later, in the bottom of the third, moved McCracken County to an 11-3 lead as Hutchins ripped a three-run homer to center field, scoring Shoulders and Coburn.
Thomas kept her Blue Tornado in it with an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning, inching closer to the Mustang lead as Audreya White scored. However, the next two Tilghman batters went down to end the Tornado threat in the fifth inning.
The Lady Mustangs continued to answer each time Tilghman scored, moving the score to 12-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning as Walker drew a bases-loaded walk, sending Addy Morgan home to plate the 12th run of the game for McCracken County.
At the bottom of the sixth inning, Story ripped a solo shot to center field to give the Mustangs a nine-run lead in late innings. However, like McCracken County, Tilghman answered in the top of the seventh, plating four runs to push the score within reach for late-inning suspense.
With one out, Audreya White singled to left field. Momentum kept going for Paducah Tilghman as Thomas hit a line drive and reached on a McCracken County error. On the error, Camrynn McMinn scored to make it 13-6. After a ground out by Kaiden Rodgers, Reagan Hartman knocked a two-run home run to right field, allowing Thomas to score, making it 13-8. However, the Tilghman rally ended as Trinity Parrish popped out to third to end the contest.
Bobbitt took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore worked over two innings in the circle, allowing six hits, 10 runs (two earned), and three walks while striking out one.
Hartman and McMinn appeared in relief for the Blue Tornado.
Hartman worked over two innings, allowing three hits, three runs (earned), and four walks while striking out one.
McMinn finished the game for Paducah Tilghman, throwing an inning and facing three batters.
Annie White and AK Hawes appeared in relief for McCracken County.
Annie White worked three innings, allowing three hits and one run (earned) on 36 pitches.
Hawes worked less than an inning, allowing two hits, four runs (one earned), and walking one.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 13, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 8
PTHS 0 0 3 0 1 0 4 — 8-7-4
MCHS 4 3 4 0 1 1 X — 13-9-3
WP: A. Hutchins; LP: M. Bobbitt
HR: PTHS — R. Hartman, A. Thomas; MCHS — A. Hutchins, I. Story
TB: PTHS — A. Thomas 5, R. Hartman 4, A. White 3, A. Romain 1; MCHS — A. Hutchins 5, E. Shoulders 4, I. Story 4, K. Walker 1, M. Coburn 1, A. White 1
SB: PTHS — A. White; MCHS — B. Brown, M. Butler, M. Coburn, E. Shoulders
RECORDS: McCracken County (21-3); Paducah Tilghman (15-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.