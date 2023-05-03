In the first matchup between the Lady Blue Tornado and Lady Mustang since the First Region regional tournament championship last season, McCracken County hosted Paducah Tilghman at Baptist Health Field in an offensive slug fest between the two teams. The Lady Mustangs pushed ahead on senior night with a 13-8 victory over the program’s crosstown rivals.

Ahead of the contest, the Lady Mustangs honored seniors Ally Hutchins, Izzy Story, MiKaela Coburn, Annie White, and MK Jordan.

