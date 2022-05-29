For the sixth time in the schools nine year existence, the McCracken County softball team won the First Region championship title. On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs took on the Lady Tornado of Paducah Tilghman for the region title and claimed the title in a 9-2 decision.
While this was the sixth championship for the Lady Mustangs, it was the first title game appearance for the Lady Tornado in the softball programs history, a feat of its own.
The Saturday win was the 32nd win of the season for McCracken County and it capped off a perfect record against First Region opponents.
"It always feels good to win," McCracken County junior Ally Hutchins said. "We were really pumped for this game, we played hard, we did our best and it payed off."
Scoring started right away thanks to a two run, home run by Ariel Fox. Her dinger soared over the fence to score Ellie Shoulders, who connected for a triple of her own. KG Walker would follow after the second out with a single but she would be left stranded as Tilghman snagged the third out to end the top of the inning.
The Lady Tornado’s portion of the first inning was conveniently similar. They also scored two runs in the form of a two run homer courtesy of Rosie Minter. She scored Trinity Parrish who was walked on the play prior and the first inning came to an end in a 2-2 tie.
Both defenses took over for the next three innings as the score remained knotted up until the top of the fifth inning.
Walker picked up from there after pair of singles from Fox and Hutchins put runners on bases. Walkers would hit a ground ball single to left field giving her teammates enough time to round home plate to jump up two runs, 4-2.
McCracken County controlled the rest of the game as they continued to rack up the score on their way to the region title.
Zoe Smithson got the base running started in the top of the sixth inning when she hit a line drive single to center field. She was swapped out by MiKaela Coburn as a courtesy runner who was brought home in the next at-bat when Raygan Rodgers hit a line drive to right field, making it a 5-2 ballgame.
"This one is definitely special," McCracken County head coach Tony Hayden said. "After losing last year in the state tournament, the start of the open practice everything was unfinished business and the whole season was based on that philosophy."
The remaining four runs came in the top of the seventh inning as the Lady Stangs closed out the game. After a single from Fox on a line drive to center field, Hutchins did what she does best, launch the ball. She hit an out of the park homer making it a 7-2 game, giving her team momentum to keep hauling.
Walker, White and Isabella Story kept the fun going all with base hits, minus Story who was hit by the pitch. This loaded the bases, and with a full three outs to go, it seemed like the score was going to be run up quick. Coburn took advantage of the loaded bases and hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Addyson Morgan for the first out of the season. Rodgers followed with a ground ball but was thrown out at first and the quick defensive minds of the Lady Tornado turned it into a double play as they caught Bailey Brown in a pickle between third and home plate.
From there Tilghman made one last ditch effort to keep themselves in the game and fight for extra innings. They quickly loaded the bases after an out in the first at-bat. Cristin Ware, Mia Bobbitt and Serenity McCoy all made base plays. Unfortunately for the Lady Tornado those runners would never be brought home as McCracken snagged the last two outs needed to end the game and claim the title in a 9-2 decision.
McCracken County will now wait and see who they will play in the first round of the state tournament. They know they will play someone from the Fifth Region, but that winner won't be crowned until Tuesday. They do however know that their first game will be played on Friday, June 3 in Lexington.
"We really don't know who's coming out of that Fifth Region, there are several teams up there that can play," Hayden said. "We've got the chance to win it, the draw for the state tournament couldn't have been any prettier, having all those teams in the top 10 in that bottom bracket besides us is pretty sweet."
First Region All Tournament Team:
Carlisle County - Karlie Gibson
Hickman County - Rancey Skaggs
Graves County - Bailey Wimsatt and Abbey Williams
Marshall County - Charley Pursley and Tia Thorpe
Calloway County - Izzy Housden
Mayfield - Lexi Faegin
Paducah Tilghman - Rosie Minter, Serenity McCoy and Cristin Ware
McCracken County - Ariel Fox, KG Walker, Raygan Rodgers and Ally Hutchins (MVP)
McCracken County 9, Paducah Tilghman 2
McCracken County 2000214 – 9-14-2
Paducah Tilghman 2000000 – 2-3-1
3B: MC – E Shoulders
HR: MC – A Fox, A Hutchins; PT – R Minter
TB: MC – A Fox 6, A Hutchins 5, K Walker 3, E Shoulders 3, R Rodgers 2, R Joiner 1, Z Smithson 1, A White 1; PT – R Minter 4, S McCoy 1, C Ware 1
