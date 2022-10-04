This season, the Lady Mustangs have been an unstoppable force, and on Monday night, the mighty young roster continued to shine as McCracken County earned their 10th district title since 2013. With a 10-0 victory over the St. Mary Lady Vikings in the First District championship, the Lady Mustangs continue to leave spectators and fans in awe.
“It’s a special time for the school and those girls to be a part of it being number 10,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane said. “I thought the effort was a lot better in the second half. We keep talking about the speed of play and trying to play at the same level going into regionals.”
Audrey Estes started the night for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, scoring at the 27:30 mark. The goal gave the Lady Mustangs a 1-0 lead as the ball sailed out of Kaitlynn Burrus’s reach. Moments later, it was Estes again to make it 2-0. She would earn the hat trick with 10 seconds left in the first half, scoring to make it 3-0.
“I got to get a lot of players in the game tonight,” Lane said. “Everybody got to contribute to this 10th straight district win. They are a special group and one of the best girl teams I’ve coached. While we only have 10 seniors, we’re primarily still young, and it’s scary to see where they go.”
Going into the second half, the Lady Mustangs continued to pressure the Lady Vikings. Katelyn Heider scored at the 34-minute mark to make it 4-0. From there, the McCracken County group did not slow down scoring.
Heider collected another goal three minutes later to make it 5-0. Karsyn Allard joined the scoring fun with 24 minutes left to play, making it 6-0 with her shot.
It was quickly 7-0 with a goal by Anna Gough. The score remained until Payton Ledgerwood scored with 14 minutes left, giving the Lady Mustangs an 8-0 lead.
Despite attempts from Vanessa Becker and Claire Fleming, the Lady Vikings could not outsmart the Lady Mustangs, who added another goal with nine minutes left to play. Then, Audrey Haley scored to make it 9-0.
Heider earned the hat trick and ended the championship as the McCracken County Lady Mustangs collected their 10th goal in the match.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Vikings will continue their seasons as they head into regional play. The winner of the First Region tournament will represent the area in the state tournament.
First District MVP — Karsyn Allard
First District Tournament Team
Karsyn Allard — McCracken County
Natalie Taylor — McCracken County
Audrey Haley — McCracken County
Katelyn Heider — McCracken County
Audrey Estes — McCracken County
Vanessa Becker — St. Mary
Kaitlynn Burrus — St. Mary
Abigail Wurth — Paducah Tilghman
Jaelynn Carver — Paducah Tilghman
Erica Wurth — Paducah Tilghman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.