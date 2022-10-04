This season, the Lady Mustangs have been an unstoppable force, and on Monday night, the mighty young roster continued to shine as McCracken County earned their 10th district title since 2013. With a 10-0 victory over the St. Mary Lady Vikings in the First District championship, the Lady Mustangs continue to leave spectators and fans in awe.

“It’s a special time for the school and those girls to be a part of it being number 10,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane said. “I thought the effort was a lot better in the second half. We keep talking about the speed of play and trying to play at the same level going into regionals.”

