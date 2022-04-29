McCracken County played host to Calloway County on Thursday night on the softball diamond. The two teams currently hold the two best records in the First Region, the Lady Mustangs sit at 19-1 and the Lady Lakers sit at 14-7. On top of a celebration of their two seniors, the Lady Stangs also celebrated a 15-0 shutout over their visitors.
From the pitching circle to loading the bases, the Lady Mustangs played solid softball all around. Ally Hutchins pitched a no-hitter through the four-inning battle. The junior pitcher struck out five Lady Lakers and walked two in her perfect game.
With bats in hand, McCracken County scored in all four innings played with a massive eight-run inning to close out the game. Fitting for the evening, the two seniors led the way in dominant fashion on the offensive end of the ball. Ariel Fox led the way with four RBIs on two hits and two run, followed closely behind by Zoe Smithson with three RBIs, two hits and a run. That run was a dinger in the form of a home run in the bottom of the second inning to help her team go up 3-0.
McCracken County had built their lead up to 5-0 to close out that second inning. The sixth came when Cate Hurley stole home base on a wild pitch with Annie White at-bat. The Lady Mustangs proceeded to load the bases and score on a Rhea-Lee Joiner walk, sending Isabella Story home freely. The next at-bat would result in an out, leaving the bases full and stranded heading into the top of the fourth.
A quick three outs from Hutchins in the circle, put the Lady Mustangs right back at the plate to start a busy inning.
Fox was walked with the first at-bat of the inning followed by a triple to left field by Hutchins to score Fox. Hutchins’ courtesy runner, Hurley, stole home on a wild pitch with KG Walker at the plate to go up 9-0.
Scoring would continue but not before the Lady Lakers secured their first out of the inning. Smithson would hit a fly ball for a double and MiKaela Coburn would hit a fielder’s choice to pull in the 11th run, but Cami Cox would be thrown out advancing to third for the second out.
Fox kept things moving despite the two outs when she hit a line drive for a double to score Coburn and Joiner and a double from Hutchins would score Ellie Shoulders and Fox to end the game.
McCracken County will take a few days off from taking on opponents and prepare for their cross town rivals Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday, May 3. They will finish their home stint against Caldwell County on May 5 before going to play in the Owensboro Catholic Classic on May 6-7. Calloway County’s next game will also be next Tuesday when they take the short trip to play Murray.
McCracken County 15, Calloway County 0
McCracken County 1428XXX — 15-12-0
Calloway County 0000XXX — 0-0-1
2B: MC — A Fox, A Hutchins, Z Smithson, A White
3B: MC — A Hutchins
HR: MC — Z Smithson
TB: MC — A Hutchins 6, Z Smithson 6, A Fox 3, E Shoulders 2, A White 2, M Coburn 1, I Story 1
