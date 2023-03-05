The CFSB First Region Girls Championship game featured the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Marshall County Lady Marshals on Saturday night. Both teams won their individual district tournaments and fought hard to make it to the title game, with the Lady Mustangs ultimately walking away with the 61-19 victory to claim the title. 

Marshall County has a long history of basketball success in their female program, making numerous First Region title game appearances over the years. For McCracken County, this was the second appearance in their short existence, in back-to-back years where they also came out champions. And, for the Lady Mustangs, the title also means a second consecutive trip to Rupp Arena to compete for a state title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In