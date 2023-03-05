The CFSB First Region Girls Championship game featured the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Marshall County Lady Marshals on Saturday night. Both teams won their individual district tournaments and fought hard to make it to the title game, with the Lady Mustangs ultimately walking away with the 61-19 victory to claim the title.
Marshall County has a long history of basketball success in their female program, making numerous First Region title game appearances over the years. For McCracken County, this was the second appearance in their short existence, in back-to-back years where they also came out champions. And, for the Lady Mustangs, the title also means a second consecutive trip to Rupp Arena to compete for a state title.
"I think we have the type of kids who can go up to Lexington and play well," McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. "They want redemption from last year, we played well at times last year in that game, but I think now they are more relaxed and are really ready to play and give us a good effort."
Securing the trip to Lexington consisted of a strong defensive effort from the champions. Holding the Lady Marshals to just four points in the opening frame, set the tone for the night that McCracken County meant business.
Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan got the scoring going for the Lady Mustangs in the opening minutes, knocking down 15 points combined in the first quarter, 12 coming from behind the arc.
A bucket from Madyson Morton and Peyton Weitlauf put the Lady Marshals on the board with those four opening points. Chevelle Henson stepped up big in the second quarter with seven points of her own, but the continued success from the Lady Mustangs would be hard to match up against.
By halftime McCracken County led 31-13 and were just getting started.
"Our defensive pressure was the key tonight early," Sivills said. "We turned them over a little bit, but it was a great effort from our kids the entire night."
The defense pressure came out in full force in the second half as the Lady Mustangs made it near impossible for their opponent to get the ball past half court. This led to a scoreless third quarter for Marshall, while McCracken put up 20 points behind strong performances by Johnson, Caroline Sivills and Destiny Thomas.
Finishing off the night, the Lady Mustangs cruised to the victory, posting 10 more points in the final frame, to Marshals six, to secure the 61-19 lead.
And, while it might have seemed like an easy win on Saturday, McCracken County senior Thomas says getting to this point hasn't been easy.
"It was not easy at all," Thomas said. "We knew the work we needed to put in to get us to this position and we did it. So we are just proud of ourselves for this and we are ready for Rupp."
Thomas was named the Joey Fosko Most Valuable Player among the All-Tournament team.
McCracken County will have to wait and see who wins the Fifth Region Championship to know who they will take on first in the Sweet 16. Their first game in Lexington will be on Thursday, March 9 at 12:30 p.m. CST.
McCracken County 19 12 20 10 - 61
Marshall County 4 9 0 6 - 19
MCC: C. Johnson 21, D. Thomas 18, M. Buchanan 10, C. Sivills 8, R. Hill 2, A. Casebier 2
MC: C. Henson 7, H. English 3, L. Schroader 2, M. Morton 2, P. Weitlauf 2, G. Hall 2, A. Wall 1
McCracken County: Mikee Buchanan, Claire Johnson, Caroline Sivills, Destiny Thomas.
Marshall County: Chevelle Henson, Georgia Hall
Graves County: Hannah Glisson, Morgan Alexander
Carlisle County: Kiera Whitaker
Fulton County: JaMesha Brown
