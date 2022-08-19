The first game of the season got underway on Thursday night with a Second District matchup between McCracken County and St. Mary. The Lady Mustangs played host and claimed the home victory to get their season started with a 2-0 sweep of the Lady Vikings.
McCracken County came into the season with high projections from coaches across the commonwealth. The Lady Mustangs are ranked No. 5 in the 2022 KVCA preseason poll and have five athletes on the preseason watch list.
Head coach Tim Whitis hopes that the preseason rankings will hold true through the season and into postseason with a schedule full of steady competition.
“We travel to Bowling Green next weekend and will travel around to play the best competition we possibly can, each and every night,” Whitis said. “That’s our goal, especially with this senior group.”
And while the team is excited about the preseason recognition, they still have a whole season to focus on getting better and staying up there.
“What we try to do, all of our games, no matter where they are, we need to treat those as practice games just to try and get ready for postseason,” Whitis said. “Then we build on each of them to know where you are so you know what to improve on for postseason.”
It was no surprise to see all five of those athletes put on impressive performances on opening night. Piper Mullinax, Addison Hart, Ellie Whiteside, Jenna Henshaw and Caroline Sivills all put up big numbers from service aces to kills.
Mullinax led the way in services aces with seven of the teams 18 total kills on the night.
Sivills added five, Hart added four and Westside rounded them out with two. Sivills maintained a strong serving streak through the latter half of the 25-3 first set, closing out the set 12-0 run with her at service.
The Lady Mustangs proved their high ranking on the offensive side of the ball, making quick work of racking up points early in both sets. On defense the home team held the Lady Vikings to just 13 points throughout the two sets.
On offense Hart led in kills with seven, Sivills was right on her tail with six and Henshaw tallied five of her own.
In the second set, the Lady Vikings were able to strategically place a few more balls for points than the first set, but the dominance that the Lady Mustangs play with made it hard to get more than 10 points.
That second set ended 25-10 in favor of the home team to end the game.
St. Mary will turn right back around and host Community Christian Academy (0-2) on Friday night while McCracken County does the same by hosting Simon Kenton (0-1), also on Friday.
