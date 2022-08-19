The first game of the season got underway on Thursday night with a Second District matchup between McCracken County and St. Mary. The Lady Mustangs played host and claimed the home victory to get their season started with a 2-0 sweep of the Lady Vikings.

McCracken County came into the season with high projections from coaches across the commonwealth. The Lady Mustangs are ranked No. 5 in the 2022 KVCA preseason poll and have five athletes on the preseason watch list.

