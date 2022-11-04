WINCHESTER — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs historic season came to an end of Thursday afternoon. They fell to Bowling Green 3-2 in the quarterfinal match of the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament.
McCracken Came out strong by claiming the first set, though it was a close one. Bowling Green held the lead through the first few points, but the Lady Mustangs took over a the 8-8 mark and never looked back. They ended the set 25-18 to take the 1-0 lead.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes until the very end. A narrow point deficit of just one or two points separated the two teams for the majority of the set. It wasn’t until the 20-20 mark that McCracken County was able to pull away enough to snag the win. Senior Caroline Sivills sealed the deal with a kill to take the second set 25-23.
From there things took a turn for the worse as Bowling Green not only won the next two sets, but didn’t give up a lead either. The Purples caught the Lady Mustangs off guard at every turn to claim consecutive sets 25-18 and 25-13 to even to score 2-2.
It all came down to the last 15 points. McCracken took the quick 3-0 lead for and a steady lead until the 7-7 mark. That is when things changed once again, and unfortunately for the Lady Mustangs they didn’t change in their favor. Bowling Green went on to win the final set and the match 15-9.
Piper Mullinax had six kills, nine digs and 32 assists, Claire Duncan had five digs and one assist, Elizabeth Gilbert had one assist, one ace and three digs, Addison Hart had 20 kills, three aces, and nine digs, Olivia Griffith had one kill and four digs, Caroline Sivills had 13 kills, one ace and six digs, Jenna Henshaw had six kills, one ace and eight digs and Ellie Whiteside had one kill, three assists, two aces and 15 digs.
The Thursday afternoon loss brings an end to an era for five McCracken County seniors and their longtime head coach Tim Whitis. Caroline Sivills, Jenna Henshaw, Claire Duncan, Piper Mullinax and Ellie Whiteside played their last game in a McCracken County uniform and Whitis coached his last game. Whitis has coached at McCracken County for 10 years, with nine years at Lone Oak High School prior to McCracken being formed.
