Lady Mustangs

The McCracken County Lady Mustangs played their last game of the 2022 season after falling to Bowling Green in the quarterfinal round of the state championship. They finished the season with an impressive 35-7 record which is the second best record in school history behind the 2017 record of 36-7.

 Photo courtesy of MCHS volleyball

WINCHESTER — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs historic season came to an end of Thursday afternoon. They fell to Bowling Green 3-2 in the quarterfinal match of the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament.

McCracken Came out strong by claiming the first set, though it was a close one. Bowling Green held the lead through the first few points, but the Lady Mustangs took over a the 8-8 mark and never looked back. They ended the set 25-18 to take the 1-0 lead.

