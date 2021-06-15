LEXINGTON — Mother Nature and some administrative red tape wreaked havoc on the McCracken County softball team’s first trip to the state tournament since 2017.
The No. 4 Lady Mustangs found themselves in good position with a 2-1 lead over No. 3 Louisville Butler in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday’s KHSAA State Tournament game at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium. But a downpour of rain left officials deeming the field unplayable for the remainder of the night, and McCracken ended up falling 6-4 after play resumed on Monday morning.
“That was huge,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden told The Sun of the rain-induced postponement. “We had the momentum on our side, and their pitcher was in trouble.”
McCracken’s Annie White had just put the Lady Mustangs up 2-1 with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, and they were set to add to that lead with runners on second and third and no outs. Bailey Watts was next to bat and was in a 2-2 count when the game was halted for precautionary reasons due to an approaching thunderstorm. Rain soon followed, and the game never resumed that night.
“They ended up calling it a wash because the warning track and outfield were wet,” Hayden said. “UK told them it was good to play on, but the umpires and the head honchos at KSSAA said we had to come back (later).”
The Lady Mustangs (30-7) had already taken the four-hour trip to Lexington on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game, and that long of a drive left many wondering what to do since the game wasn’t set to resume until Monday. Some team members returned to Paducah while others remained in Lexington during the interim, Hayden said.
Hayden said he and McCracken County athletic director Geno Miller were unhappy with the decision not to resume play late Saturday night, especially in light of games being held late into the night on Sunday.
“I’m none too happy about how it went down,” he said. “That’s a tough trip — four hours. It wasn’t right. We wanted to stay and finish it. It didn’t matter if we started at 7 or 8 o’clock.”
But it was out of their hands, and they regrouped at 8 a.m. Monday to resume the game at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Watts opened play with a walk to load the bases before Butler pitcher Maria Peguero struck out the next two batters. Ally Hutchins came through, though, with a two-RBI double for a 4-1 lead. KG Walker, a near-.500 hitter who had an RBI groundout in the first inning, was up next but struck out to end the frame.
“We got two runs in today, but that’s not the same as what might have happened on Saturday night,” Hayden said. “The big hit we would’ve liked to have had was from KG. She’s been hitting the ball all year, and that was a tough break with her. We had a chance to break it wide open with the lineup we had coming up. We told the girls, ‘This is where you can end this game real quick.’ But it didn’t happen.”
That two-run lead wouldn’t hold up, as the Bearettes (31-4) went on to score two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to get the victory. While the postponement cooled off the Lady Mustangs’ momentum, that’s not the ultimate reason why they lost, Hayden said.
“I’m proud of how the girls hung in there under dire circumstances and played their butts off,” he said. “We just didn’t get the one hit that we needed.”
Both squads got an unfortunate draw with a matchup of top-four teams playing in the opening round, and it was going to be a matter of which pitching staff could limit the opposing offense the best. The Bearettes boast a team batting average of .411 — including Emily Williams’ .538 and Kyndal Tinnell’s .500 — to McCracken’s .375.
The Lady Mustangs’ top strikeout pitcher, Hutchins, did her best, but Butler’s hitting prowess ultimately broke through.
Williams started the scoring for Butler with an RBI single in the third inning.
With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, the Bearettes scored on a passed ball and a single from Sadie Werner to close the gap to 4-3. Kennadi Thompson tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth, and Tinnell followed with what proved to be the game-winning two-run homer.
Hutchins finished the game having thrown 145 pitches, but Hayden sticks by his decision to have kept her in the game despite Abigayle Duren being a relief option.
Hutchins gave up the six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and five walks while striking out eight.
“I’m sticking by staying with Ally because she throws harder than anybody else that we’ve got,” Hayden said. “She just hung a ball over the plate, and when you do that, good hitters hit it.”
Hayden added that the emotional toll of Tinnell’s homer was “huge.” But the Lady Mustangs remained positive with the heart of their lineup coming to bat in the seventh inning. Outs from Hutchins and Walker left McCracken clinging to life, and a single from Zoe Smithson kept hopes alive.
But Rhea-Lee Joiner, who had two singles earlier in the game, popped out to end it after a nine-pitch at-bat.
“We’ve come from behind in a lot of games, and I thought we were going to do it this time, but we didn’t,” Hayden said. “We were where we wanted to be in the seventh. It just wasn’t meant to be for us. These girls played their butts off. It’s a tough way to get knocked out of the state tournament.”
Hayden said the Lady Mustangs achieved their goal of making the state tournament this year, but they were certainly hungry for more. Nonetheless, it was a great season headlined by a special trio of seniors in Duren, Ashby Murt and Emma Watson, Hayden said.
“Whenever I got through talking with the team, I got all three seniors in the middle around everybody and told them, ‘You need to put a checkmark in your notebook about this season because you three are the reason why we got back to the state tournament. You need to take pride in that and be happy with that even though we’re not going to the final eight,’ ” he said. “They were huge all year long.”
With such a small group of graduating seniors, the future is bright for Lady Mustang softball, Hayden said.
“The sky is the limit for this group,” he said. “We have some young kids that people haven’t seen who can play. We’re looking just as forward to next year as I was for this year. There’s no lack of talent. All they have to do is believe just like this year’s group did.”
