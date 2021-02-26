The McCracken County girls basketball team had little trouble with Trigg County on Thursday night. Behind a strong second quarter and 18 points from freshman Claire Johnson, the Lady Mustangs pulled away for a 61-41 victory at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
“You can see the maturation of Claire Johnson. She’s taking our team to a different level, and you can see our team playing more relaxed,” McCracken head coach Scott Sivills said after the game. “I see the game slowing down even more for Claire. She’s feeling more relaxed and isn’t pressing like she did early in the year. She’s also getting into the paint and finding other players around her to score. She’s playing phenomenal right now with how she’s leading our team as a freshman.”
Johnson, whose 18 points all came in the first half, sparked the Lady Mustangs in the second quarter with 13 points in the period. She scored nine points in McCracken’s 10-2 run to start the frame and added four more in a 7-0 run toward the end of the quarter to help the Lady Mustangs take a 34-17 edge into halftime after leading 17-11 at the end of the first period.
“I think I came out really strong, and my team helped me,” Johnson said. “It all started with my defense. I got a couple steals and hit some shots, and I got a lot of layups on fast breaks, which helped me a lot. I came out with energy, and I think that brought my team’s energy along too. When I scored those points, I think it got everybody excited.”
Sivills heaped praise on Johnson for her first-half play.
“She is always around the ball both defensively and offensively. I could just tell when she made a couple in a row there that she changed gears,” he said. “She’s doing a really good job of changing direction and changing her speed and changing her gear. She’s playing like an All-Purchase type player.”
The Lady Mustangs continued to pour it on with a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Freshman Mikee Buchanan had four points in that run to go with two each from sophomore Caroline Sivills and juniors Shymiya Daye and Haidyn Green. That run put McCracken up 44-17 with 5:36 left in the third period, and the Lady Mustangs took a 51-29 edge into the fourth en route to the win.
Daye finished with 14 points to join Johnson in double figures for McCracken, while Buchanan chipped in eight points to go with seven from Sivills.
Marleigh Reynolds led Trigg in scoring with 15 points to go with seven each from Olivia Noffsinger and Iyanna Grubbs.
Sivills said Thursday’s win was something his team could build on as it prepared to close out the week.
“We’ve had a good week, but we want a great week. We’re headed to Webster (County) tomorrow night (Friday), and that’s going to be a very tough matchup,” he said. “But I’m very proud of the kids. With the limited amount of practice we’ve had over the last 41/2 weeks, our kids are playing at a very high level, and that’s very promising.”
Trigg 11 6 12 12 — 41
McCracken 17 17 17 10 — 61
Trigg leading scorers: Reynolds 15, Noffsinger 7, Grubbs 7.
McCracken leading scorers: Johnson 18, Daye 14, Buchanan 8.
