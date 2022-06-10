LEXINGTON — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs are on a mission with all eyes on the state title prize. On Friday afternoon, the Lady Stangs will face off against the Holy Cross (Louisville) Cougars at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
The last time the two programs met came on May 11, 2019 where the Lady Cougars defeated McCracken County in a 6-2 finish. In four previous matchups, the two teams have split the wins, with McCracken County taking a 10-0 win on March 19, 2016, and a 3-1 win on March 21, 2015.
McCracken County sits with a 33-2 record going into the quarterfinal game. Meanwhile, Holy Cross (Louisville) will be going into Friday afternoon, sitting at 22-14.
Per KHSAA, the Lady Mustangs are No. 1 in team batting average, home runs, and RBI (.453, 62, 361), No. 2 in team runs (388), No. 3 in team doubles (90), No. 3 in team doubles (90), No. 4 in teams hits (413), No. 9 in team triples (22), No. 18 in team stolen bases (126), and No. 25 in team earned run average (2.21).
The Lady Cougars are No. 1 in team stolen bases and triples (262, 27), No. 11 in team doubles (78), No. 36 in RBI (230), and No. 45 in team runs and batting average (256, .355).
How the teams reached the semifinal roundThe Lady Mustangs have come this far in the season by claiming the Second District and First Region titles. During the regional tournament, McCracken County defeated Carlisle County and Graves County before the final matchup against crosstown foe Paducah Tilghman.
After punching their ticket to the state tournament, the Lady Mustangs arrived at John Cropp on June 3 and defeated Elizabethtown, 9-6. Taking down the Lady Panthers was a whole team win with Ariel Fox’s home run and stoic pitching from Ally Hutchins and Annie White.
The Lady Cougars earned their spot in the state tournament by claiming the 21st District by defeating Beth Haven and Fairdale. Then, the ladies defeated Fern Creek and Butler before facing Mercy at the University of Louisville for the Sixth Region championship game.
On June 3, Holy Cross (Louisville) played the first game of the day at John Cropp against Corbin.
The Louisville-based team shut out the Corbin Lady Redhounds, 8-0.
Players to watch in the contestFor McCracken County, Ally Hutchins, Ariel Fox, Izzy Story, KG Walker, and Zoe Smithson will each play a vital role in the team’s success during the quarterfinals and if they are to advance.
Hutchins sits at No. 10 in batting average (.607), No. 15 in home runs (12), No. 14 in walks (26), No. 9 in RBI (57), No. 29 in triples (6), No. 5 in slugging percentage (1.281), No. 46 in hits (54), and No. 45 in earned run average (2.04).
KHSAA has Fox at No. 12 in home runs (12), No. 11 in doubles (17), No. 27 in slugging percentage (1.017), No. 7 in runs (60), No. 15 in hits (59), and No. 11 in RBI (53.)
Smithson sits at No. 34 in batting average (.553), No. 28 in slugging percentage (1.012), and No. 37 in home runs (9). Story comes in at No. 27 in RBI (48), No. 32 in slugging percentage (1.000), and No. 16 in home runs (12).
Walker is No. 34 in RBI (46), while teammates Rhea-Lee Joiner is No. 35 in walks (22) and Ellie Shoulders sits at No. 35 in triples (6) and No. 48 in runs (48).
For Holy Cross (Louisville), Jillian Jeffries, Mattie Streble, Riley Wilkins, and Mia Wilson will be vital for the Cougars.
Per KHSAA, Jeffries is No. 29 in doubles (15), Streble is No. 5 in triples (9), and Wilkins is No. 20 in walks (24).
Lauren Minor is No. 25 in walks (23), Mia Wilson is No. 42 in walks (21), and No. 9 in stolen bases (43). Alyssa Perkins is No. 13 in stolen bases (40) and teammates Jordyn Reiselman is No. 28 (34), and Zakyah Ryan is No. 40 (29).
