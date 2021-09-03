For the first time in 2021, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado met up at Mercy Health Field on Thursday night.
The Lady Mustangs took the district matchup, remaining undefeated in the Second District, and defeated Paducah Tilghman with a 3-0 finish.
“We know what the rivalry is about, so it’s a big game to keep us undefeated in the district,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane told The Sun. “I thought our back-line with Sophia Browning playing back there. She held our back-line together tremendously, and then Natalie Taylor was holding defensive mid. She spread the ball distribution all night long.”
It wasn’t until the 23-minute mark that the Lady Mustangs (5-2-1) took control by scoring the night’s first goal. Hillary Hollowell made it 1-0 in favor of her McCracken County crew with outstanding footwork and determination.
Hollowell scored the second goal of the night on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 Mustangs. From then on, the tone of the match was set for both teams for the rest of the night.
“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” Lane said. “We need to understand that when we play physical teams like this, we got to keep our heads up. It’s psychological, and that’s one thing the younger girls have to learn a little bit.”
The final goal came from McCracken County’s Natalie Cryts to make it 3-0.
The Lady Mustangs, despite attempts from Paducah Tilghman (3-2-1), held the three-point lead until the end.
As Lane said, the competition between the two teams was physical. From yellow cards to an on-field injury, neither group of ladies gave up until the final whistle.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke.
