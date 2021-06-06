MAYFIELD — McCracken County senior pitcher Abigayle Duren went 6 2/3 innings without recording a strikeout in Sunday’s First Region Tournament semifinal game against Marshall County. That elusive first strikeout came on the final out — a swing-and-miss from Layne Pea that secured a 6-4 victory and a berth in the championship game for the Lady Mustangs.
“That felt so freaking good,” Duren said of her win-sealing strikeout. “There’s no other way I’d rather end it.”
That final inning sent Duren over 100 pitches for the game, but it proved to be her most effective frame.
“Our pitching coach looked at me and said, ‘You have to shut them down,’ and I was like, “I got it,’” Duren said of the discussion going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Dialed in with a two-run lead to protect, Duren ended a 1-2-3 inning with the strikeout of Pea that advanced the Lady Mustangs (29-6) to their first region championship appearance since 2017.
“This feels insane,” Duren said. “These seniors have never made it there (to the championship game). We got upset the first two years and didn’t get to play last year (due to COVID-19), so this is huge. And it means so much beating Marshall County because it’s just a good day when it happens. All those girls (on Marshall County) are great ballplayers, but it was our day today.”
Fellow senior Ashby Murt agreed.
“This feels amazing,” she said. “We got beat in the semifinals in my freshman and sophomore years, so to be able to advance to the championship game in my senior year is a great feeling, especially against Marshall because they are a great team.”
Murt added that she was proud to share the moment with Duren.
“We’ve played together since we were 6 years old and to be able to play behind her and watch her pitch is unreal, especially with it being our last season together,” she said.
Hosted by Graves County High School, Sunday’s semifinal was a battle all game long. The score was tied 2-2 after five innings, but McCracken broke through for four runs in the top of the sixth that helped provide the winning margin. Sophomore Annie White broke the tie with an RBI double, and Murt made it a 5-2 edge with a two-RBI single. The Lady Mustangs added another insurance run with an RBI single from junior Ariel Fox.
“We knew that if our bats came alive we could rattle them,” Murt said.
Marshall head coach Mallory Newton moved senior Gabbi Lovett from second base to the pitching circle to relieve freshman starter Gracelyn Darnall in the midst of that McCracken scoring run. But the senior was ultimately replaced by the freshman after getting one out and ceding a walk and those two hits to Murt and Fox.
“I’ve faced Gabbi before, and I knew that I had to wait on my pitch,” Murt said of her sixth-inning at-bat. “I knew that we needed those runs bad because it was a close, back-and-forth game. So I just wanted to get the ball through the infield to be able to score the runs.”
The Lady Marshals (25-13) weren’t going down without a fight, though, answering with two runs in the bottom of the sixth via a two-out, two-RBI double from senior Cayson Conner. Conner had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a single and three RBIs.
“She’s a good hitter, so you knew she’s going to hit the ball, and it’s just a matter of where. She had a great day,” Duren said.
Senior Presley Jezik followed Conner’s hit with a single that put runners on first and third, but Duren got senior Kinley Edwards to fly out to end the inning with Marshall trailing 6-4. And, fortunately for the Lady Mustangs, Conner didn’t get another at-bat.
It was Conner who got the scoring started with a solo home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first inning.
McCracken tied the score in the top of the second with White bunting into a fielder’s choice that plated courtesy runner Ellie Shoulders from third.
The Lady Marshals regained the lead in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Edwards after Conner led off with a double and was bunted to third by Jezik. McCracken had a quick answer, tying the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice bunt from White that brought home pinch runner Raygan Rodgers to set up the exciting finish.
The Lady Mustangs will face Calloway County for the region championship at Graves County High School.
