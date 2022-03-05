There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of a championship basketball game between two of the best teams in the region. The McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Graves County Lady Eagles gave it their absolute all on Saturday afternoon in the CFSB Center for the girls First Region Championship game. Several lead changes and tied ball games made for a suspenseful four quarters of play, but the Lady Mustang defense showed why they are the best around and pulled off the 60-45 win.
Graves County got off to a hot start, shooting 7-of-9 from the 3-point line in the first half of play, four of which came in the first eight minutes of play. Junior Conlee Spann personally had six of those early first quarter points to keep the game interesting and not let McCracken run away with an early lead.
Caroline Sivills was a dominant force in the paint for the Lady Mustangs throughout the game, but specifically in the early goings. She started off the first quarter with four points and would build up to eight before halftime. Sivills and company were never quite able to build a solid lead through the first quarter but didn’t crack under the strong Lady Eagles defense either. The battle between the two teams resulted in a tie ball game after the first quarter, 16-16.
“It was a tremendous effort by Graves County, give coach dunning and his staff and player tremendous credit,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “They gave us a battle the entire game, we had to change up our defenses, we had to make plays because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team shoot the way that they (Graves) shot the basketball.”
The second quarter was where the Lady Mustangs found their opportunity to slowly pull away from their competition, building to a 9-point lead, 29-21 with 2:15 left in the half. Spann would again sink a three to ignite the Graves County team and fans and rally for the last minute and a half of the first half. The stunner of the afternoon though was a dagger at the buzzer by senior Autumn Harris for Graves County. They get the ball with three seconds left on the clock, Harris dribbles to half court and throws up an off balanced hook shot at half court and drains it, ending the half 32-29 in favor of McCracken.
That buzzer-beater brought a lot of energy into the second half for the Lady Eagles as they came out of the locker room ready to take over the game. A deep 3-pointer by Ellie Carter tied the game up a 34-34 at the 4:40 mark and Graves County would roll through the rest of the third quarter with the lead.
McCracken County made sure they never fell behind by more than four points, ending the quarter down just 42-38.
“We knew this was not our last game so we had to prove our point and make it happen,” Destiny Thomas said.
Graves County held onto that small lead for their life to start the fourth quarter, but McCracken County came knocking to cut it down to a one-point game and tied the game up 45-45 with 3:45 left in the game.
This is where McCracken County came alive. Mikee Buchanan knocked down a huge shot from downtown to go up 48-45 and the Lady Mustang defense would take over from there. They kept the Lady Eagles scoreless after a 3-pointer by Glisson at the 4:10 mark. The solid defense gave Destiny Thomas the opportunity to do what she does best, drive to the basket, take care of business and draw fouls.
“Our kids didn’t panic, they fought to the end and we made our own plays down the stretch,” Sivills said.
The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Eagles 22-3 in the final eight minutes of play to solidify the 60-45 win and be named the First Region Champion.
This is the first McCracken County girls basketball team to win the First Region title and advance to the State Sweet 16 in McCracken County’s history. They will continue their impressive run on Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington Arena. They will play the winner of the Twelfth Region.
Graves County finishes off the 2021-22 season with a record of 24-7 and was named the First Region Runners-up.
Graves County was led with 10 points from three different players. Spann, Carter and Morgan Alexander all put up 10. Nealey Jackson added five; Anna Whitaker had four, while Glisson and Harris each had three.
McCracken Was led by 15 points from Thomas, 14 from Sivills and 11 from Claire Johnson. Buchanan added nine, Shymiya Daye put up eight and Haidyn Green added three points.
McCracken County 16 16 6 22 60
Graves County 16 13 13 3 45
