Lady Mustangs

The McCracken County Lady Mustangs prep to hit the road for Lexington for their second year in a row.

 Photo courtesy MCHS Athletics

For the second time in school history, and second year in a row, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will head to Rupp Arena for a chance at the state title.

The Lady Mustangs have put on an impressive season, falling in just two games to Holy Cross (Covington) and Ryle. Both of those losses combine for a total of a six-point deficit, losing to both teams by just three points (55-52) and (63-60).

