For the second time in school history, and second year in a row, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will head to Rupp Arena for a chance at the state title.
The Lady Mustangs have put on an impressive season, falling in just two games to Holy Cross (Covington) and Ryle. Both of those losses combine for a total of a six-point deficit, losing to both teams by just three points (55-52) and (63-60).
“We have had a fantastic season, are 32-2 and have played one of the toughest schedules in Kentucky,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We feel like this team is veteran ready, I think we learned a lot being at Rupp Arena last year when it didn’t go our way, but being there for the first time in school history last year we learned a lot of lessons.”
Last year the Lady Mustangs fell to Southwestern 67-56 in the first round of the state tournament, but with the majority of that team returning, they are poised to secure a different outcome this time around.
On Thursday McCracken County will take on Bethlehem (28-7) in the first round of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament. In the final Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll, the Lady Mustangs landed in fourth place and the Lady Banshees sat in No. 10.
“We have a very good opponent that we are playing from region five,” Sivills said. “They are very well coached. They like to play fast like we do so it may be one of those ‘track meet’ type of games.”
The Banshees boast a roasted that has four double-digit average scorers at the top. Leading the way is Emma Filiatreau who is averaging 17.8ppg and has tallied 605 points so far. Carlie Thurmond is right on her tail with 603 and 17.2ppg. Tessa Miles averages 12.1ppg and Ashlyn Miles averages 12.
McCracken County has thee stars pulling in double-digit averages with senior Destiny Thomas leading the way with 18.4ppg and 627 total points. Claire Johnson averages 17ppg and Mikee Buchanan is pulling in 12.8ppg.
Bethlehem suffered a similar fate as McCracken last season, falling to Bullitt East 67-50 in the first round of the state tournament.
One aspect of their game that the Lady Mustangs pride themselves on is their defense. A tough full court press suffocates their opponents and makes it difficult to make plays and even get past the half court line.
That defense has been so dominant that among their 32 wins, McCracken County has won 23 of them by 20 or more points with their best win coming by 87 points in their season opener. On the other hand, the Banshees have won 15 games by 20 or more points this season with heir largest deficit being 60 points.
With the high caliber of talent and play that these two teams display, Thursdays contest is bound to be a good one as both teams look to avenge their early round losses last year. That game is scheduled for tip-off at 12:30 p.m. CST in Lexington.
