After playing in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament last week, the Lady Mustangs of McCracken County got right back to work hosting their own 2-day tournament. The tournament consists of two pools, each with three teams all boasting impressive talent.
Kicking off the tournament on Monday, Dec. 27 was a match between North Oldham and St. Joseph Academy out of Missouri, followed by the Lady Mustangs taking on Hopkinsville.
Any host of a tournament is expected to perform well and lead the way. Well, McCracken County did just that with a 73-40 win over the Lady Tigers. Coming out the gate an 11-0 run by the home team would quickly turn into a 16-0 run and even a 26-0 run before Hopkinsville could find their first bucket.
“Hosting a tournament like this, we wanted to come out and get off to a really good start and we did,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “Our attention level was there for all four quarters.”
Sophomore Claire Johnson dominated in that first eight minutes with 11 points including a bucket from deep. She would end the afternoon with 17 points, leading all scorers. The Lady Mustang scoring streak was ended with just over two minutes remaining in the opening period. Hopkinsville would get two buckets in the remaining minute of play to end the first quarter 28-4.
Eleven players on the Lady Mustang roster contributed to the 73-point afternoon with anywhere from 17 points, to a single free throw. Grace Henderson joined Johnson in the double-digit scoring club with 12 points, Destiny Thomas had nine points, all of which were made in the first quarter of play and Briley Benton added eight points.
“We are playing well right now but we need to stay playing well,” Sivills said referring to what the rest of the tournament and season has in store for them.
Hopkinsville started to find their rhythm after struggling in the first period. A 13-point second quarter led by Donisha Flowers with seven points, would get the ball rolling. Despite the better quarter from the Lady Tigers, the solid Lady Mustang defense would continue to prove tough to beat.
A strong scoring performance from the majority of the Lady Mustang bench would be most of the McCracken County second half points.
McCracken County would seal the deal with a 73-40 win but their day wasn’t over just yet. They would get a break before hitting the court again to face Union County to end the night.
McCracken County28 43 56 73
Hopkinsville4 17 26 40
Union County proved to be much more of a challenge for McCracken County, particularly in the first quarter of play. After trading baskets back and forth the Bravetts built up to an 11-7 lead. The Lady Mustangs would bounce back to go on a 9-0 run to end the quarter thanks to multiple three-pointers by Mikee Buchanan. She led all scorers with 15 points including 13 in the first quarter of play.
That run would build enough momentum to take control the rest of the way as nine Lady Mustangs contributed to the 61-point performance.
Destiny Thomas and Caroline Sivills joined Buchanan in scoring double-digits with both of them putting up 10 points.
Junior Madison Morris led the Bravetts with 11 points including nine from deep while Amelia Mackey added eight points, six from deep.
The Lady Mustangs now hold an impressive 11-1 record with one more game to play in their tournament. They lead the region and the district and are ranked in the top-10 in the state in RPI rankings.
McCracken County19 34 53 61
Union County11 16 24 31
