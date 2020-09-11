MURRAY — The 2019 First Region runners-up opened 2020 in dominant fashion on Thursday night, as McCracken County marched to a 4-0 win over the Murray Lady Tigers at Mallory France Field.
And while the Lady Mustangs offense didn’t look like it had skipped a beat — two goals from junior striker Hillary Hollowell, two assists to senior striker Olivia Bogaczyk — it was the complete defense, and the limitation of Murray’s Angela Gierhart, that had coach Chris Lacey pleased the most.
“Oh my goodness,” Lacey said. “She’s fantastic. She’s fan-tas-tic.”
The senior bound for Murray State women’s soccer did have some opportunities to score for the Lady Tigers, perhaps none better than in the 22nd minute — when her 30-yard bomb bounced off the left post and back into play.
But two minutes later, the Lady Mustangs would counter and go up 3-nil, thanks to a goal from Natalie Taylor and an assist from Hailey Arnold.
When the Lady Tigers did get shots (and they got plenty, unofficially tying the Lady Mustangs at 16 attempts), sophomore keeper Karsyn Allard was there to snatch them, coming away with six saves on the night.
Up 3-0 at the break, McCracken County made its lead insurmountable, when Hollowell notched her second goal in the 50th minute ... much in the same fashion Davis Dubrock did in the first two minutes of the game. A strong shot attempt from Bogaczyk was deflected by keeper Lydia Herndon, and Hollowell smartly crashed for the team’s final goal.
“We’ve got a lot of talent, we’ve got a lot of leadership, we’ve got a lot of attitude — a winning attitude,” Lacey added. “We’ve just got to keep them focused on what they’re capable of doing, and believing the system that they’ve been put in. There’s genuine excitement, and two months ago, we were all on edge even wondering if we were going to get to give this a shot. We’ve been up and down on emotions.”
For the Lady Tigers, it’s an unfortunate start to 2020 ... now at 0-2 with losses to the Lady Mustangs and the 2019 First Region defending champions and Second District nemesis in the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
Eighth-year Murray coach Shauna Traylor and her team will soon turn its attention to Mayfield (Sept. 15) and the All “A” First Region Tournament, with hopes of bounceback clearly in sight.
“We’re young, but we’re experienced,” she said. “Almost everyone here played a ton last season, when I only had two subs.”
McCRACKEN COUNTY 4, MURRAY 0SCORING
First Half — 2’ MC Davis Dubrock (Olivia Bogaczyk assists), 20’ MC Hillary Hollowell (Sohpia Browning assists), 24’ MC Natalie Taylor (Hailey Arnold assists).
Second Half — 50’ MC Hillary Hollowell (Olivia Bogaczyk assists).
STATISTICS
Shots: MUR 16, MC 16. Saves: MUR Anastasia Bryson 4, Lydia Herndon 3; MC Karsyn Allard 6. Corners: MUR 1, MC 2.
RECORDS
Murray 0-2 (0-1), McCracken County 1-0.
