With the upcoming high school soccer season approaching, the McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs are hunting for the program’s first regional title since the school’s inception in 2013. Under the guidance of head coach Michael Lane, the young and boisterous Lady Stang roster returns with a mission.

“We’re returning nine starters with only four seniors,” Lane said. “Eight of the nine returning starters are juniors or sophomores, filling out the remainder of the starters with a freshman striker Maddy Ledgerwood and goalkeeper Addison Smith.”

