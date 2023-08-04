With the upcoming high school soccer season approaching, the McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs are hunting for the program’s first regional title since the school’s inception in 2013. Under the guidance of head coach Michael Lane, the young and boisterous Lady Stang roster returns with a mission.
“We’re returning nine starters with only four seniors,” Lane said. “Eight of the nine returning starters are juniors or sophomores, filling out the remainder of the starters with a freshman striker Maddy Ledgerwood and goalkeeper Addison Smith.”
Last season, the Lady Mustangs finished with a 16-4 record while claiming the First District with a 10-0 victory over district foe St. Mary and a First Region runner-up title with a 1-0 loss against Marshall County. McCracken County scored 100 goals while only allowing 20 from opponents in 20 games.
“We return our leading scorer, forward Audrey Estes, and assist leader, forward Katelyn Heider,” he said. “Midfielders Payton Ledgerwood, Ashlyn Blackwell, and Kiera Tynes. Along with defenders Addy Green, Audrey Haley, Makenzie Burgett, and Ava Englert. My bench is deeper than last season, which is a plus.”
Estes, who will be a sophomore for the upcoming season, led the Lady Mustangs with 25 goals in all 20 games, averaging 1.2 goals per game with five assists and 55 points per KHSAA. Following behind is junior Heider, who, in 20 games, collected 20 goals, averaging a goal per game with six assists and 46 points.
Tynes, a sophomore Mustang, rounded out the top three scorers with 15 goals in 20 games, averaging 0.8 per game. In addition, she returns as a leader in assists, collecting eight, tying with upcoming senior Natalie Crysts. Tynes finished with 38 points during her freshman season per KHSAA.
“We had a good preseason, playing quality teams at camp and in the Bluegrass Games. We have played one scrimmage in our preseason, going 7-2,” Lane said. “We have been working hard; I’ve encouraged the girls to train with a purpose and create an identity within our region. I have a spunky, gritty group looking to achieve the first school regional title for the program, taking things game by game.”
McCracken County will kick off the regular season on the road, competing against Henry County (Paris, TN) on August 10. The Lady Mustangs will remain on the road until August 29, when the team hosts the St. Mary Vikings at Mercy Health Field on McCracken County’s campus.
