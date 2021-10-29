For the ninth year in a row the McCracken County Lady Mustangs are the First Region Champions. Nine years and 27 sets of volleyball in region championship games including the 3-0 sweep against Ballard Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 28.
There are few things that compare to the atmosphere that was present in the Green Palace of the Lady Bombers, with a sea of red and green cheering on their respective teams. Everything from officials’ whistles to the girls calling out the ball, were near impossible to hear at moments as both ends of the court filled with students.
Ballard Memorial looked to set the tone for the night when they started off on a 4-0 run which was only interrupted by a service error. The Lady Mustangs climbed their way back 6-6 and traded the lead back and forth until the 13-13 point. A 6-0 run with Piper Mullinax at service, gave McCracken County the 19-13 advantage. The Bombers climbed back but the Lady Mustangs held off their opponent to take the 25-17 set win.
“This has been a really fun group to coach because they always come to the gym ready to work,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis said. “They don’t ever take time off, they are always eager and it just makes me job easy.”
The second set was much of the same, with an early battle for the lead but from the 5-5 mark it was all McCracken. A few smaller runs would start to build the deficit and the Lady Mustangs led by six before the Lady Bombers fought their way back to within one. They would remain on the tails of their opponents for several points before McCracken could get the jump and go on four different 4-0 runs to finish the set 25-18.
“We tried to make sure we had a block up in front of them, we knew they were probably going to get their points but we needed to try and stop everybody else and we didn’t want to give up easy stuff,” Whitis said.
McCracken County took control of the final set of the night by not letting their opponent take the lead. The Lady Bombers would tie the game at a few different points early on, but the Lady Mustangs held them off and even led by 12 at the 21-9 mark. Ballard Memorial, not wanting their season to come to an end and surely not wanting to lose in single-digits, fought back to 13 but couldn’t hold the Lady Mustangs from reaching 25.
“We are going to take Friday and Saturday off, give their legs some rest and get back in the gym on Sunday,” Whitis said. “We will be right back at it on Monday.”
Ballard Memorial ends their season with an impressive 32-6, this was the Lady Bombers first appearance in the First Region Championship game since 2017 where they also lost to McCracken County in three straight sets.
Up next for McCracken County will be a sub-state match against Fifth Region Champions Central Hardin.
The match will take place on Monday, Nov. 1 at Central Hardin High School at 7 p.m..
The Lady Bruins boast an impressive record of 38-1 and hold perfect 17-0 and 10-0 records in both region and district play respectively.
The Lady Mustangs now sit at 28-11 and also hold perfect records in region and district play.
