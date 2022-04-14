The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have made a name for themselves in Kentucky with their potent offense and talent in the pitching circle. As a result, they’ve grabbed national attention this week.
Yesterday afternoon, MaxPreps released high school softball rankings with six new teams added to the list, including McCracken County. Ranking at No. 23, the Lady Mustangs are nestled between the No. 22 Roosevelt hailing from Eastvale, California, and No. 24 Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona.
McCracken County leads the First Region with an unblemished 11-0 record after returning home from spring break in Florida.
The team has collected 139 hits in 11 games with 125 RBIs, 36 doubles, four triples, and 23 home runs.
Sophomore catcher KG Walker leads her team with 19 hits and 19 RBIs and has four home runs in 11 games. Junior Rhea-Lee Joiner leads the team with eight doubles and 11 out of 12 successful steals in stolen bases. At the same time, senior Ariel Fox shows her natural talent on the diamond with 18 hits, 19 runs, 13 RBIs, six doubles, and four home runs. Fox, Walker, and juniors Izzy Story and Ally Hutchins have four home runs this season.
In addition, senior Zoe Smithson has three home runs, while sophomore Ellie Shoulders and junior Annie White have one each.
Hutchins leads the team in strikeouts with 31 in 22 innings. She has a 5-0 record in the pitching circle, allowing 14 hits, three runs, and 10 walks for a 0.95 ERA in five games. White also dominates in the circle with a 1.05 ERA, allowing 12 hits, six runs, eight walks, and 19 strikeouts.
Weather pending, the Lady Mustangs will host Graves County’s Lady Eagles on Thursday night at Baptist Health Field.
The Lady Eagles have a 10-4 record this season.
