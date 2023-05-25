For the seventh time in nine years, the McCracken County Lady Mustang softball team are the First Region Champions. They added to their impressive resume, defeating the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 16-0 in three innings Wednesday night.

Bats were hot for the Lady Mustangs as they connected on 15 hits including two doubles, a triple and a pair of homers. The impressive hitting came in part against the No. 14 ranked pitcher per KHSAA ERA stats, Madyson Bohde.

