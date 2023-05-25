For the seventh time in nine years, the McCracken County Lady Mustang softball team are the First Region Champions. They added to their impressive resume, defeating the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 16-0 in three innings Wednesday night.
Bats were hot for the Lady Mustangs as they connected on 15 hits including two doubles, a triple and a pair of homers. The impressive hitting came in part against the No. 14 ranked pitcher per KHSAA ERA stats, Madyson Bohde.
“We’ve seen pitching like that this season and she’s (Bohde) going to be a good one, there’s no doubt about that,” McCracken County head coach Tony Hayden said. “I don’t want to take anything away from her, but we have nine girls in our lineup that can hit, so I’m happy with how we played.”
Freshman Hayden Holloway knocked out the two home runs, contributing to the fifth, sixth, 13th and 14th runs. The doubles came courtesy of KG Walker and Izzy Story, while Mikaela Coburn connected for the triple.
“We’ve been looking forward to this game all year,” Hayden said. “I know they (Ballard Memorial) are young and they have some inexperience, but they played well during the season. When you play the type of schedule we do, especially with what we do on the weekends and spring break it gives us a little upper-hand.”
A plethora of Lady Mustangs went perfect at-bat in the contest. Leading at-bat was Coburn who went 3-for-3, tallying three runs and two RBI. Holloway was right behind her, going 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBI. Ellie Shoulders also tallied three runs on 2-for-2 hitting, Walker went 2-for-2 and three RBI, Raygan Rodgers went 2-for-2 and Ally Hutchins went 1-for-1, tallying two runs and an RBI.
On the defensive side of the ball, AK Hawes pitched a no-hitter. In her three innings on the rubber, she faced 12 batters where she struck out three on a 44-28 pitch-strike count. The victory was the 15th for the junior hurler on the season when in the circle.
The Lady Bombers season comes to an end on a 23-6 note, a drastic turnaround from last season when they went 10-12.
The Lady Mustangs sit at 31-5 and look to add wins as they head to state.
“We’ve been approaching every game this season the right way and even when we’ve had our losses, they come back on our practice days and practice hard,” Hayden said. “They just know where they are supposed to be and know where we want to go.”
Up next for McCracken County will be a first round matchup in the state softball tournament against Sixteenth Region champions Rowan County. The Vikings currently sit on a 33-4 record. That game will take play on Thursday, June 1 at 1 p.m. CST at John Cropp Stadium.
Paducah Tilghman: Anistyn Thomas
Marshall County: Madyson Morton
Calloway County: Emerson Grogan
Carlisle County: Anna Russelburg, Rhianna Thomason
Graves County: Bailey Wimsatt, Anna Rogers
Ballard Memorial: Kaylee O’Connor, Madyson Bohde, Aubrey Alexander
McCracken County: Izzy Story, Mikaela Coburn, AK Hawes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 16, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
MCCR 14 2 X X X X X — 16-13-1
BLLR 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-1-3
2B: MC — K. Walker, I. Story
TB: MC — H. Holloway 8, M. Coburn 5, K. Walker 3, E. Shoulders 2, A. White 2, R. Rodgers 2, I. Story 2, A. Hutchins 1
HBP: BM — S. Owens, T. Williams
RECORDS: McCracken County (31-5), Ballard Memorial (23-6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.