LEXINGTON -- Despite a 68-53 loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday night in the Girls' State Championship game, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs still have much to be proud of. After a first round loss in the tournament last season, going the distance this time around is a historic feat for McCracken County High School.

"We won our first game, that was history made. We won day number two, that was history made. We won earlier today, history made," head coach Scott Sivills said. "So we've had some history making moments this year, 35 wins is the most in school history and I don't know if that will ever be topped for a while."

