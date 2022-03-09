With a record of 31-1, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hold the best record in the state for girls high school basketball heading into the Sweet 16 tournament. With a First Region Championship win over the Graves County Lady Eagles on Saturday, March 5, the Lady Mustangs sealed their destiny for a trip to Lexington.
McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills has made it a point all season to play against the best of the best in Kentucky and surrounding states. They have worked hard all season to be considered in that best of the best group and they believe their success in their tough 2021-22 season will bode well for them as they hope to make a deep run in the Sweet 16.
“We were able to play in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament and that is basically a pre-requisite for the tournament that we are going to play in this week because a lot of the teams we are going to see this week played in that tournament,” Sivills said in his pre-tournament media availability. “We went 3-1, lost to a very good (DuPont) Manual team on a last second shot, but we were able to see the competition there and see where we were as a program and as a team.”
“I got a nice text from coach Moir from Sacred Heart saying we had a legit team that can make some noise come March.”
Now three months later coach Moir’s statement to Sivills is coming to fruition. The noise is already being made in western Kentucky and it’s being heard all across the state.
This team is the first girls basketball team from all of the schools in McCracken County to win the First Region title and make it to the Sweet 16 since 1980, a feat that speaks for itself. The only school in the First Region to win the state title is Marshall County. They’ve won it twice in 1982 and 1984, so a state title win for the Lady Mustangs would not only be a big accomplishment for the school and the county, but would also be a huge victory for the First Region.
McCracken County is set to face Southwestern High School from Somerset. They represent the Twelfth Region and hold a record of 25-7. The Lady Warriors beat out Mercer County 24-8 for the region title with a final score of 58-42.
Statistically Southwestern has shot 40.4% from the field, 31.3% from the 3-point line and 70.9% from the foul line. McCracken County is shooting 46.7% from the field, 32.7 from downtown and 70% flat from the charity stripe.
Ayden Smiddy, a junior guard for the Lady Warriors leads the charge averaging 14.7 points per game and it’s junior forward Destiny Thomas with an average of 17.9 points per game who leads the Lady Mustangs.
McCracken has a plethora of athletes that can easily contribute 10+ points a game outside of Thomas. Claire Johnson, Mikee Buchanan, Caroline Sivills, and Shymiya Daye have all been known for taking control in different games throughout the season.
Sivills pointed out that the Lady Warriors are a very physical team.
“We know that at the state tournament you’ve got to really earn every possession, the officials allow you to play,” Sivills said. “I know Southwestern is a very, very well coached team that’s very physical from their point guards down to their five. I think our athleticism and our height will be an advantage for us and we are also very physical as well.”
That athleticism will be put to the test on Wednesday, March 9 when their Sweet 16 journey begins against Southwestern. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. central time at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
