With the upcoming volleyball season ahead, the McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs will look to new head coach Chancie Coleman to continue the electric and dominating streak the program has held since the school’s inception in 2013.
Despite the retirement of former head coach Tim Whitis and the departure of familiar faces such as Ellie Whiteside, Caroline Sivills, Piper Mullinax, Claire Duncan, and Jenna Henshaw, the Lady Mustangs return many vital elements to the program. With five seniors and a bountiful junior class, McCracken County has the puzzle pieces to continue the team’s reign over the Second District and First Region.
For this season, the team brings back Addison Hart, Olivia Griffith, Elizabeth Gilbert, Isabella Miller, Aubrey Hill, Olivia Tapscott, and Mabrey Perdue from last season’s varsity roster.
The Lady Mustangs finished the 2022 season with the program’s 10 consecutive First Regional and Second District titles. Along with a 35-7 record, the team went undefeated in regional (14-0) and district play (8-0). McCracken County fell in the second KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament round, losing 3-2 against Bowling Green.
Hart, who will kick off her junior year, competed in 41 games and 111 sets for the Mustangs. She led the team with 438 kills and averaged 3.95 kills. In addition, Hart collected 27 blocks (total), 12 blocks (solo), 15 blocks (assists), five assists, 114 digs, and 77 service aces for the Lady Mustangs.
Griffith, who will be a senior this upcoming school year, competed in 40 games and 109 sets. She collected 28 kills and averaged 0.28 kills per game, along with 43 blocks (total), 12 blocks (solo), 31 blocks (assists), and three digs.
Gilbert, a junior, competed in 40 games and 108 sets for McCracken County. She collected 110 kills, averaging 1.02 per contest. In addition, she accumulated 43 blocks (total), 16 blocks (solo), and 27 blocks (assists) with one assist, 25 digs, and 53 service aces.
Hill, a senior, competed in 19 games and 27 sets for McCracken County. She collected 13 kills, one assist, and four service aces. Tapscott, a junior, appeared in 18 games and 24 sets, collecting 47 assists and one dig.
Miller, an upcoming senior, appeared in 38 games and 88 sets. She collected three assists and 20 digs for the Lady Mustangs. Perdue, another 2024 senior, appeared in 17 games and 19 sets, collecting eight kills.
The Lady Mustangs will kick off the season with a super scrimmage on August 11 at McCracken County High School’s Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena before competing against district foe St. Mary in the regular season opener on August 17. The first home game for the Lady Stangs will be against Paducah Tilghman on August 22, with freshman, junior varsity, and varsity competing.
