With the upcoming volleyball season ahead, the McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs will look to new head coach Chancie Coleman to continue the electric and dominating streak the program has held since the school’s inception in 2013.

Despite the retirement of former head coach Tim Whitis and the departure of familiar faces such as Ellie Whiteside, Caroline Sivills, Piper Mullinax, Claire Duncan, and Jenna Henshaw, the Lady Mustangs return many vital elements to the program. With five seniors and a bountiful junior class, McCracken County has the puzzle pieces to continue the team’s reign over the Second District and First Region.

