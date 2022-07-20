The McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs soccer program counts the days until the regular season kicks off with a home opening matchup against St. Mary. With a group of talented seniors and a youthful roster, the Mustangs look to contend this season.
“I think going into this season, there is probably going to be three contenders for the region title this year, which is Marshall County, Murray, and ourselves,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane said. “Marshall County has a big group of seniors, and Murray has had some girls come over from Marshall, which they have several seniors too.”
Last season, the Lady Mustangs finished with a 9-8-2 record, going 7-3-0 in regional play, and were undefeated in district play against Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary.
McCracken County earned the First District Championship title on October 5 against the Lady Tornado in a 2-1 victory, but went on to fall to Graves County at Marshall County in the First Region tournament on October 12.
“I think the young group that I have now that they have a year of experience under their belt and some of my club members on the year, we’re going to be okay,” Lane said. “We’ve been to camp already, played quality teams, and did pretty well against them.”
Coach Lane credits Karsyn Allard and Natalie Taylor as two notable seniors leading their team for one final season.
Allard led her team at the goal with 156 games in 19 games, averaging 8.2 saves per game. The senior Mustang allowed 33 goals and collected four shutouts.
Taylor collected one goal in 14 games but tallied three assists and five points during her junior year.
“We have the Bluegrass Games this weekend and will play teams that competed in the state tournament last year. I have nine returning starters from last year’s squad, so that’s a plus with only four seniors,” Lane said. “So there won’t be much of a drop-off for next year. I’m excited about the season.”
