With many games across the First Region called off due to less than ideal field conditions, McCracken County and Graves County went ahead and met on the softball field on Friday night. It was a heavy hitting contest for the Lady Mustangs as they walked away with the 24-4 win over the Lady Eagles.
Three separate home runs were hit by the Lady Mustangs, resulting in seven runs scored. Those homers came courtesy of senior Ally Hutchins and freshman Hayden Holloway in the first inning, while senior Izzy Story added hers in the top of the second.
McCracken County got off to an 8-0 start in the first inning as the Lady Mustangs let the bats fly.
MiKaela Coburn rounded home plate first after she was walked in the first at-bat of the game and scored on an error at home plate. Coburn would also score the last run of the inning as a line drive single from Ellie Shoulders brought her home.
A quick three and out for the Lady Eagles put McCracken right back in their dugout and on offense.
The Lady Mustangs wasted no time scoring when a fly ball double from Story brought home Annie White’s courtesy runner, McKenzie O’Brien. McCracken County would jump from 8-0 to 17-0 before their portion of the second inning was over. Story’s homer would cap off the inning, bringing home White once again for a two run homer.
Graves County got themselves on the board in the bottom of the second when a ground ball single from Anna Rogers brought home Taylor Woods. Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles that would be all for them in the second inning.
Another eight runs were scored by the visiting team in the form of four singles and two doubles. Shoulders, K.G. Walker, White and Raygan Rodgers brought in the singles, while Story and Leidecker hauled in the doubles.
With the game all but over, Graves County was able to muster in three more runs before it was all said and done. They came in the form of singles by Layla McDowell, Ellie Davis and Anna Taylor to end the game 24-4.
McCracken will be back in action on Monday, March 20 when they travel to Livingston Central, while Graves takes on Trigg County at home the same night.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 24, GRAVES COUNTY 4
MCHS: 8 9 7 0 X X X — 24-21-1
GCHS: 0 1 3 X X X X — 4-5-4
2B: MCHS — A. Leidecker 3, I. Story 2, A. White
HR: MCHS — I. Story, A. Hutchins, H. Holloway
TB: MCHS — I. Story 8, A. Leidecker 7, A. White 6, A. Hutchings 5, H. Holloway 5, E. Shoulders 3, K. Walker 2, R. Rodgers 1, M. Coburn 1.
TB: GCHS — T. Woods 2, L. McDowell 1, B. Cole 1, A. Taylor 1, A. Rogers 1
