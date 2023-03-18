With many games across the First Region called off due to less than ideal field conditions, McCracken County and Graves County went ahead and met on the softball field on Friday night. It was a heavy hitting contest for the Lady Mustangs as they walked away with the 24-4 win over the Lady Eagles.

Three separate home runs were hit by the Lady Mustangs, resulting in seven runs scored. Those homers came courtesy of senior Ally Hutchins and freshman Hayden Holloway in the first inning, while senior Izzy Story added hers in the top of the second.

