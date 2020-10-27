It was an unenviable task, really, having to follow up Aubrey Thomas.
The McCracken County setter had more than 1,000 assists in her final season as a Lady Mustang, was named the 2019 First Region “Player of the Year” and was tabbed First Team All-State by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.
But sophomore setter Piper Mullinax has seemed up to the task in 2020, her first as McCracken County’s “point guard” on offense.
“It’s just one of those situations where she was able to be behind a really good setter,” noted MCHS coach Tim Whitis. “Able to watch. And her sister, Drew, being older and in the backyard with her all the time...they work out together. And she’s always had a ball in her hand, having to set her sister. It’s just the consistency of always having that ball and set, set, set. And she works so hard. She’s not afraid of the ball. She’s not afraid of the floor. She’s got a great serve... She works as hard as anybody. I’ve been extremely pleased with her.”
After notching another 32 assists (and just one error) in Tuesday’s 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-6) quarterfinal sweep of Hickman County in the First Region quarterfinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah, Mullinax is now up to 636 assists in 67 sets (9.49/set).
Coming into Tuesday’s contest against the Lady Falcons, Mullinax was ninth in the state in assists per set (9.44), only trailing some of the state’s top talent in Bourbon County’s Lyndsay Johnson, Caldwell County’s Kendyll Powell, Pikeville’s Riley Tavis, Notre Dame’s Emily Bentley, Pendleton County’s Jordan Kirsch, Floyd Central’s Amelia Wallace, Lloyd Memorial’s Ella Viox and Paintsville’s Bella Blackburn.
Even more impressive, Mullinax has a bevy of hitters in front of her in the likes of Jayda Harris, Caroline Sivills, Adele Mavigliano, Jenna Henshaw, and Drew, but none of the quintet crack the state’s top 30 in kills per set.
Some of that is an indicator in MCHS coach Tim Whitis, and the way he admittedly wants his offense balanced and unpredictable.
But some of that is on Mullinax, herself, as she works to find the open player — and not just specific one player.
And the hitters pay the piper.
“I’m just watching the other side and seeing where the smartest move would be,” Mullinax said. “Also I’m just basing the pass where I should set the ball, basically. I watch the other side, and where the best ball should be.”
Tuesday’s win was certainly all about balance, as Harris (eight), Mavigliano (eight), Sivills (six), Henshaw (five) and Drew (two) combined for 29 kills in the victory. As Mullinax patrols the front line, she has to remember where each player wants the volleyball, in order for maximum effect.
And remember, she does.
Jayda? “She likes them higher, obviously, because she jumps and she’s tall.”
Caroline? “Caroline likes them kind of closer, actually, because she’s left-handed and it’s right there.”
Jenna? “Jenna likes them tight because she comes through on them.”
Adele? “She likes them higher, also, because she actually jumps pretty high for her height, too.”
Drew? “Drew likes them kind of off the net, sometimes, because she can get there.”
“It’s all about catching the ball in the same spot every time, so that the other team doesn’t know where you’re going,” Mullinax added. “Say if I was going to set it left side, it should be exactly the same as if I was going to set it to the right side. It just comes off of my hands.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, HICKMAN COUNTY 0Records: MC 19-4, HC 8-9-2
Lady Eagles fall to Lady MarshalsMiscommunication and immaturity were at the forefront of the Graves County Lady Eagles’ struggles on Tuesday night as they fell to the Marshall County Lady Marshals in four sets, (25-11, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18), in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 First Region Tournament at McCracken County High School.
Following his team’s first round exit, Graves County head coach Bret Cariveau refused to sugarcoat the Lady Eagles’ lack of offensive production.
“The scar of the season was that we just didn’t have any scorers when we needed them,” Cariveau said. “We didn’t have people that could effectively and consistently score eight, ten or twelve points a match, we’ve relied on one person.”
Unfortunately for Graves County, that one person, Audrey Dowdy, couldn’t do it all against the Lady Marshals.
The Lady Eagles couldn’t find their groove early on against Marshall County, as unforced errors and communication miscues plagued any chance to mount a comeback in the first set, leading to an easy Lady Marshals’ 25-11 set win.
With its back against the wall, Graves County looked to use some much needed early adjustments to jump start its offense.
While defensive errors continued to mount, the Lady Eagles did manage to get star outside hitter in Dowdy going in the second set before falling once again, this time 25-15.
Down 2-0 with a first round sweep looming, the Lady Eagles refused to fold, building on their second-set momentum to stay neck-and-neck with the Lady Marshals midway through the third set.
Despite two chances to regroup and put the Lady Eagles away late in the third frame, Marshall County failed to get over the hump, as Graves managed to stay alive, forcing a fourth set behind a 25-20 victory in set number three.
Forced to replicate an improbable third-set win, Graves County came out sluggish in the fourth, falling behind early 11-5 as Marshall County’s Halle Langhi began to catch fire thanks to multiple saved chances by her teammates.
Thanks to a quick 5-0 run, Graves County looked to make some noise late in the fourth, pulling within 18-15, before the Lady Marshals hit the gas one more time to speed away with the 25-18 set win, and the match.
Despite suffering a first round exit after making a championship appearance a season ago, Cariveau said he’s excited about his team’s future and their chance to improve this offseason.
“We had glimpses of playing really well this year,” Cariveau said. “I’m hoping several of our girls play club [volleyball] to get better for the next eight or nine months. If we can do that we have a chance to be a pretty solid team next season, hopefully we’re willing to put in the work.”
— From Keith Jaco, Mayfield Messenger
MARSHALL COUNTY 3, GRAVES COUNTY 1
Records: MC 13-5-2, GC 16-11
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.